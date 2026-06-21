Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature

Global wellness brand ELE|NA has forayed into India, signaling a new chapter for the country’s luxury hospitality landscape, anchoring its debut at the Ambanis' exclusive Vantara Niwas in Jamnagar. Also read | Lionel Messi experiences Indian rituals and wildlife at Anant Ambani's Vantara

ELE|NA brings bespoke wellness to Vantara Niwas, Jamnagar. (All pics: ELE|NA)

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Introducing its specialised concept, Minerals by ELE|NA, the brand aims to redefine the ultra-luxury wellness sector by moving away from conventional, template-driven spa treatments toward highly intuitive, hyper-personalised care.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Heidi Grimwood, senior vice president of ELE|NA, shed light on the collaborative vision behind the project, the evolving expectations of the modern Indian elite, and why the future of well-being can no longer rely on standard spa checklists.

Moving beyond the standard checklist

At the core of ELE|NA’s entry into India is a rejection of the traditional, predetermined spa menu. Heidi stressed that true wellness requires therapists to possess an innate emotional awareness, a skill heavily highlighted through the brand's training protocols.

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{{^usCountry}} "At ELE|NA, we believe wellness begins long before a treatment starts. It begins with listening deeply, observing carefully and responding with intention," Heidi said, adding, "The future of wellness cannot be built around rigid menus. Every guest arrives with a different physical condition, emotional state and life context." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At ELE|NA, we believe wellness begins long before a treatment starts. It begins with listening deeply, observing carefully and responding with intention," Heidi said, adding, "The future of wellness cannot be built around rigid menus. Every guest arrives with a different physical condition, emotional state and life context." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To operationalise this philosophy, the brand relies on its proprietary training system to cultivate a deeper connection between therapists and guests, she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To operationalise this philosophy, the brand relies on its proprietary training system to cultivate a deeper connection between therapists and guests, she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our therapists are trained not only in technique, but also in awareness. They learn to recognise verbal and non-verbal cues, understand how a guest is responding in the moment, and adapt their approach with sensitivity and confidence," she explained. "For me, this is where true expertise lies. It is not simply in delivering a treatment well, but in knowing what the guest needs before they are able to articulate it fully," Heidi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our therapists are trained not only in technique, but also in awareness. They learn to recognise verbal and non-verbal cues, understand how a guest is responding in the moment, and adapt their approach with sensitivity and confidence," she explained. "For me, this is where true expertise lies. It is not simply in delivering a treatment well, but in knowing what the guest needs before they are able to articulate it fully," Heidi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Heidi Grimwood, senior vice president of ELE|NA, opens up about bringing global wellness brand ELE|NA to India, introducing hyper-personalised healing at Vantara Niwas, Jamnagar.

Defining true bespoke and tackling digital fatigue

As luxury brands globally overuse the term 'bespoke', Heidi clarified what authentic personalisation means to ELE|NA within its 'wellness your way' framework, particularly when addressing modern crises such as burnout and digital overload. "True bespoke wellness goes far beyond personalisation. It is not about adding a guest’s name to a ritual or offering a choice of oils. It is about understanding what will genuinely serve that individual at that point in their life," Heidi said.

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She noted that success is evaluated long after a guest checks out: "We measure success by what remains after the treatment is over. If a guest sleeps more deeply, feels calmer, thinks more clearly, regains a sense of balance or carries a new awareness into their daily life, then the experience has achieved something far more valuable than relaxation alone."

Addressing the rampant rise of digital fatigue, Heidi highlighted the brand's broader advocacy work, including its role as a global ambassador for 'World Digital Detox Day' — a movement founded by Dr Rekha Chaudhari. "We already have plans in place with the ministry here in the Maldives to promote World Digital Detox Day at a community and public policy level, extending the conversation around disconnection and restoration beyond the spa and into everyday life," Heidi revealed.

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She added that their internal ecosystem counters this fatigue by rejecting high-intensity trends: “One of the misconceptions in wellness is that intensity creates better results. We often see the opposite. The most meaningful change happens when the experience is attuned to what a person truly needs. When wellness feels natural, relevant and sustainable, it has a far greater chance of creating lasting impact.”

The serene, symmetric courtyard pool at Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas provides the ultimate backdrop for Minerals by ELE|NA — a bespoke wellness ecosystem.

Inside the Vantara Niwas collaboration

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The choice of Vantara Niwas in Jamnagar as ELE|NA's flagship Indian location was highly deliberate, driven by a shared alignment over privacy, discretion, and environmental integration. Heidi explained that MINERALS by ELE|NA at Vantara Niwas is structured as an immersive sanctuary rooted in these Pillars of Vitality.

She shared: "What drew us to the project was the opportunity to create a wellness experience that did not feel imported or formulaic. India has one of the world’s richest wellness heritages, and Jamnagar offers a distinctive sense of place. Vantara Niwas welcomes an ultra-high-net-worth clientele, and for this guest, discretion is key. Every detail of the experience is designed around privacy, trust and a quiet sense of sanctuary."

While ELE|NA's service standards remain uniform globally, the delivery approach changes completely to reflect local geography. "In the Maldives, many of our experiences are naturally shaped by the ocean, marine botanicals and island rhythms. In India, the inspiration is different," Heidi observed. "The wellness language here is influenced by the country’s ancient healing traditions, regional ingredients and a strong cultural understanding of holistic wellbeing... wellness should never feel like it has been copied and placed somewhere new; it should feel as though it belongs," she added.

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The exclusive retreat swaps rigid spa menus for emotional awareness, addressing modern crises like burnout and digital fatigue.

Decoding the discerning Indian consumer

Reflecting on a lifetime of lessons since entering the wellness industry at age 19, Heidi noted that the Indian market presents a uniquely sophisticated demographic that rejects superficial luxury. She said, "When I began my career at 19, wellness was often seen as a luxury or an occasional indulgence. Over time, I have come to understand that it is far more personal and far more essential." She further reflected, "In India... wellness already belongs here. It is about creating a new luxury expression of it — one that is intuitive, beautifully delivered and relevant to how people live today."

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Heidi added, "Indian luxury travellers are exceptionally discerning because they understand both tradition and modernity. They look for authenticity, intelligence and emotional relevance... In many ways, the Indian guest is helping shape the next chapter of luxury wellness because they expect depth, not just decoration."

Future footprint in the subcontinent

Vantara Niwas marks only the opening chapter of ELE|NA's long-term expansion strategy across India. The brand is actively executing a rollout of localised wellness footprints, tailoring each concept to its regional environment. "Our journey in India is already underway with Minerals by ELE|NA at Vantara Niwas and ELE|NA Ayur at Sadar Manzil in Bhopal, with Coorg and Kannur among the upcoming destinations," Heidi said.

She concluded. "For us, the goal is not to replicate one formula across markets, but to create wellness experiences that feel deeply connected to place, highly personal to the guest and meaningful long after the stay has ended."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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