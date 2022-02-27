Janhvi Kapoor does her favourite Pilates exercise in workout video, Tanishaa Mukerji reacts: Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym on the weekend with her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit, and the video will pump you up to get on the fitness bandwagon. The star did her favourite Pilates routine at the gym. Netizens were impressed by Janhvi's workout, including Tanishaa Mukerji, who took to the comments section and wrote that she wanted to join Janhvi and her trainer.

On Saturday, Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a video of Janhvi working out on the Cadillac Reformer. The Roohi actor did Abductions on the Reformer, a full-body workout that helps activate all the body parts and enhance the core muscles. She nailed the routine in a lavender sports bra and black shorts with hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Namrata shared the video with a caption that reads, "Working out together is always fun! Here Janhvi Kapoor and I are doing one of her favourite sets...abductions on the Reformer. I love them too! They burn but feel great. #PilatesGirls #Pilates #pilatesinstructor #TrainSmart #weekendvibes #FitnessMotivation."

Watch the video here:

Janhvi's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Tanishaa Mukerji, who is also a Pilates enthusiast, reacted to the post and wrote, "I wanna skiiiii tooo! [heart-eye emojis]." See some of the comments here.

Comments on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram video.

Abduction Exercise Benefits:

The video shows Janhvi and Namrata doing abductions which involves moving the limbs away from the midline of your body rather than towards it, like with side leg lifts. It can help one build muscle strength and mobility throughout the body. Additionally, it can improve balance, boost functional strength and stability, decrease pain, and increase body awareness.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates has earned much popularity after many celebrities called this mind-body exercise the backbone of their fitness routine. It packs in several benefits, including improved flexibility, increased muscle strength, toned abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks, balanced muscular strength, and enhanced control in the back and limbs.

So, did Janhvi Kapoor inspire you to hit the gym with her workout video?

