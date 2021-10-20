Janhvi Kapoor doing yoga in hills is the mid-week workout motivation we need, video inside

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor escaped to the hills with her friends recently and delighted fans with several photos from her vacation. The star went holidaying with her friends in the scenic Mussoorie, captured rainbows amid clouds, and even indulged in a yoga session. Her workout video is all the mid-week motivation you need today.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted several pictures and videos of herself having a gala time amid the hills in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. From capturing a rainbow and pretty selfies to running on the hilly roads with her friends and clicking photos with them, Janhvi did it all during her vacation.

However, it is her workout video in the post that caught our eye. The star shared a fast-forward video in which she did several yoga asanas like the Downward Dog pose, Warrior pose III, Side Plank and more. Dressed in a white sports bra and lavender tights, Janvhi nailed the fitness routine.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Janhvi has shared snippets from her workout session with fans. Recently, the star, who is an avid fan of Pilates, posted photos of herself exercising on the Cadillac Reformer. Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Janhvi was in the news for schooling paparazzi for asking her father, Boney Kapoor, to remove his face mask outside the Mumbai airport. She stopped her father from taking off his mask and requested photographers to avoid saying such things.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The star will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, marking her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. She also has Takht and Dostana 2 in the pipeline, both under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner.

