Jasmin Bhasin's impressive high-energy workout has netizens calling her 'strongest girl': Watch video

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her impressive workout routine at the gym. The star posted a video of her high-energy training session, and it will help you get rid of those midweek blues. She nailed each workout with much ease and left her followers impressed, who took to the comments section to call the star 'Strongest girl'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Jasmin posted an Instagram reel with Sage The Gemini and BygTwo3's viral song, Tick Tick Boom. The video shows the star doing different exercises focusing on strength and core training. She did Weighted Lunges, Suspension Strap Pulls-Ups, Weighted Squats, variation of Lunges, Glute Bridge Exercise, Jumping Jacks and stretches. She also thanked her coach for being the best trainer and helping her at the gym.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Jasmin posted the video, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise her for showing impeccable strength at the gym. The video even got several views and likes from her followers. One user wrote, "Fittest and leanest girl around...#motivational #alwaysgivingthebest." Another commented, "STRONGESTTT GIRL."

ALSO READ | Jasmin Bhasin wows Aly Goni in timeless ivory embroidered lehenga set, see pics

Benefits:

Jasmin did Weighted Lunges, Suspension Strap Pulls-Ups, Weighted Squats, variation of Lunges, Glute Bridge Exercise, Jumping Jacks, and stretching exercises at the gym. These routines help build core strength, strong muscles, upper-body strength, hamstring flexibility, back muscles, cardiovascular fitness, and more.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and her boyfriend, Aly Goni, were spotted at the Mumbai airport this week. Shutterbugs clicked the lovebirds arriving at the airport to leave for London. Aly Goni turns 31 on February 25, and the couple jetted off to London to celebrate the special occasion with their friends.

The couple were last seen together in the music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, which was released in April last year. Before that, they appeared in Tony Kakkar's song, Tera Suit. Their love story started when Aly entered Bigg Boss 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON