Jasmin Bhasin wears chooda in new photo, fans ask ‘Did you and Aly Goni get married?’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing on the sand. She wore a grey corduroy shirt and mauve pants with white sneakers. She flashed a wide smile for the camera. “Shining and smiling,” she captioned her post.

What caught the attention of fans was Jasmin’s chooda (bridal bangles). Many wanted to know if she and her boyfriend Aly Goni had secretly tied the knot. “Omg the bangles... Did you and Aly get married?” one asked. However, an Instagram user clarified that it was a behind-the-scenes picture from her music video Pyaar Karte Ho Na, which also featured Mohsin Khan.

Fans also showered love on Jasmin. “And I fell for this smile for the 101927374929th time,” one wrote. “What are you doing on this earth? I mean angel doesn’t live here,” another said.

Last month, Aly hinted that marriage is on the cards for him and Jasmin. He tried out an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date. While he got ‘never’ in his first attempt, the second time, he got the result ‘in a few days’. He shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote ‘soon’. He also added the Band Baaja Baaraat song in the background.

While Jasmin and Aly were best friends for a long time, their love story started when he entered Bigg Boss 14 to be a pillar of strength to her. Their relationship changed on the show and they began dating soon after it ended.

During an episode of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two, Jasmin said that she is not the jealous kind and would feel ‘lucky’ if others found her man desirable. On being asked how she would respond if other women flirted with Aly, she said, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.”

