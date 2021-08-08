Jasmin Bhasin wows Aly Goni in timeless ivory embroidered lehenga set, see pics

White seems to be the colour of this festive season, and television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's latest ethnic outfit proves the same. The star shared pictures of herself dressed in an ethereal ivory embroidered lehenga set on Instagram recently and showed us how less is always more.

Jasmin shared pictures of herself on the gram on Saturday, August 8. She chose a white lehenga set for the photoshoot and chose minimal styling to elevate her look. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Deepika & Priti.

Jasmin, who is in a relationship with Aly Goni, shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Dress how you want to be ADDRESSED." Her post garnered more than 3 lakh likes, and even Aly hearted it. Read on to know all about the traditional outfit.

Jasmin's ivory lehenga set features a plunging neckline, floral blue-hued thread-embroidery done on the torso, and sequinned work. The straps of her blouse were replete with blue sequins.

The Bigg Boss star teamed the choli with a white lehenga adorned with blue sequins and threadwork. A zari dupatta with a white embellished lace border completed her traditional look.

The actor accessorised her ensemble with pearl and stone-adorned earrings, rings and a delicate gold bracelet. She tied her locks in a messy low bun with a few strands framing her face.

Jasmin opted for a blush pink lipstick, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks and sharp contour to round off her make-up.

Jasmin's dreamy white lehenga set strikes a balance between fuss-free and feminine. If you are looking for an outfit with timeless appeal, which stands out without too much effort, you should take cues from Jasmin's ivory lehenga.

We recommend wearing it for a friend's wedding or a house pooja. You can either go all out with the accessories or go the minimal route like the actor.

