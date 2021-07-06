Aly Goni pens note as Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar announce their wedding: 'Finally the day is coming'

Actor Aly Goni on Tuesday penned a note for singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar after the couple announced that they will tie the knot on July 16. Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a picture with Rahul and Disha as well as his girlfriend actor Jasmin Bhasin.

In the picture, a mirror selfie, Aly Goni is seen standing next to Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen standing behind them as all four of them smile for the lens. Rahul, Aly and Jasmin had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

In his note, Aly Goni wished Rahul and Disha happiness. He wrote, "Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai (No one knows more than me how happy you are today. We've spoken all night looking at the sky and you used to say 'when will I get married and when will Disha be my wife'. Finally the day is coming) I'm so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri (May Allah keep you happy)."

Reacting to the post, Disha wrote, "This is soo sweet ." Rahul reacted with "Love you." Jasmin commented, "Super excited." fans also shwoered them with love. A fan wrote, "The fact that this bb friendship has come this long way says everything what needs to be said about how n what relations u make n maintain them." Another said, "Lot's of love mere jaan #thedishulwedding." "You guys are setting major bff goals," commented another.

Rahul and Disha made their announcement on Tuesday taking to Twitter and posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage."With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul #TheDisHulWedding," said the couple.

Also Read | Step inside Rahul Vaidya's spacious Mumbai home that Disha Parmar will soon call her own, see pics of breathtaking view

Rahul had proposed Disha on Bigg Boss last year. When the show was approaching its ending, Disha had appeared as a guest and he had proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rahul will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for which he finished shooting in Cape Town, South Africa and recently returned to India.