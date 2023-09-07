In Ayurveda, Jasmine or the "queen of the night" has long been celebrated for its therapeutic properties where beyond its entrancing fragrance, Jasmine is hailed for its antioxidant-rich nature, safeguarding the skin against the onslaught of free radicals and environmental stressors while Bakuchiol, rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, holds a revered position as a natural alternative to retinol as this botanical jewel stimulates collagen production, fortifying the skin's foundation and diminishing the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. Bakuchiol's multifaceted artistry extends to refining skin texture and tone, bestowing a radiant and flawless complexion. These two natural ingredients have gained popularity in the world of skincare and cosmetics and used in various skincare products, including serums and oils as they represent the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation in the pursuit of healthier, youthful-looking skin.

Jasmine and Bakuchiol: Benefits of these flowers in skincare (Photo by Павло Павлюк on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic Physician and Founder of ISAAC Luxe (International Skin and Anti-Aging Centre), listed the varied benefits of Jasmine as:

Anti-acne and antiseptic benefits - Jasmine's antiseptic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral qualities are an effective treatment for skin irritations, eczema, rashes, dermatitis and acne. Its components include benzoic acid and benzyl benzoate, which are chemicals that kill and inhibit both bacteria and fungi. Jasmine essential oil can speed up the healing of wounds and reduce the chance of infections (think, open acne blemishes). Helps in reduction of red irritation and inflammation. Reduces acne scars and anti-ageing benefits - Jasmine's high content of anti-oxidants protect the skin from free-radicals like UV rays and pollution that cause premature ageing. Due to this, it's beneficial for fading scars stretch marks, dark spots and improving skin elasticity. Jasmine will help to keep skin looking young and supple. Some studies says, jasmine should be a staple item in your skincare routine. Before bed each night, take some time to rub a few drops of the essential oil on your face and neck before applying your nighttime moisturizer. This will help slow the process of fine-line development on the skin as the oil helps promote collagen production, which helps fill in the space created by wrinkles. Hydration - Jasmine has traditionally been used to restore skin lustre and helps balance moisture in the skin to naturally reduce dryness without clogging pores. Often times, acne-prone skin is dehydrated, which triggers an overproduction of sebum which causes acne. Jasmine will naturally hydrate skin to balance sebum production. Evens skin tone - Jasmine essential oil is a go to tonic for beautiful, balanced and glowing skin. It gets rid of dark spots and unevenness, plus helps lighten acne scars over time, revealing healthy, radiant skin. It is known to provide a natural glow when mixed with foundation or applied as a makeup primer. Helps control oiliness - A lot of us find T-zone oiliness or overall dull worn-out oily layer on our face, especially by end of day. This is due to excess sebum production in the skin that leads to that greasy appearance. Jasmine oil contains hormone-balancing attributes which can benefit balancing the oils in our skin. It helps reduce oiliness without the skin feeling dry. Regular usage promotes a stable skin with healthy glow. Mood booster - Breathing in the scent of jasmine has the power to release feel-good brain chemicals that energize as well as reduce stress and anxiety. Apply Jasmine topically or as aromatherapy to boost energy levels and stimulate the brain, creating a sense of emotional well-being. A relaxed face won't cause worry lines, a furrowed brow or frown lines. A happy body is a healthy youthful body! Sleep aid - Jasmine has natural sedative qualities. It's calming effect can help you relax at bedtime making it easier to fall asleep and avoiding restlessness. Sleep is one of the keys to healthy skin; not only does sleep keep you looking refreshed and rested, it is the time when your skin does much of it's repairing and regenerating. Your body does important work while you sleep when its energy is not being exerted on daytime tasks, which means all that energy is being used to detoxify, digest and regenerate skin tissues. So rub a little jasmine onto your skin at night and fall into a deep restful beauty sleep. Protector of the scalp -

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasmine oil can help with dandruff, which is caused by extremely dry scalp. Moreover, the antiseptic properties of Jasmine help eliminate any bad bacteria from the scalp, thus minimizing scalp acne, dandruff and other irritating conditions. Being a natural healer, jasmine oil prevents infections and its nourishing attributes are restorative for hair follicles, as much as for skin, which helps in reducing hair breakage and promote healthy hair elasticity.

According to her, the benefits of Bakuchiol include:

Evens skin tone - Bakuchiol deeply penetrates the skin to help lessen the appearance of dark spots or areas of hyperpigmentation. May reduce acne - Bakuchiol has antioxidants that help downregulate 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that increases oil production in the skin and, therefore, effectively prevents acne. It also inhibits the growth of acnes and bacteria. Reduces the appearance of fine lines - Like retinol, bakuchiol tells your cells to regenerate and make collagen, "plumping" your skin and reducing the look of lines and wrinkles. It can boost collagen production to reduce wrinkles and fine lines and improve skin firmness and elasticity to give you youthful skin. Moreover, it is well tolerated by skin that is prone to eczema, atopic dermatitis, rosacea, cosmetic intolerance and any other type of sensitivity. Doesn't cause dryness or irritation - While retinol and other skincare ingredients may dry out skin or cause irritation, bakuchiol is more gentle and isn't known to cause any irritation. Cell regeneration and rejuvenation - Bakuchiol sends signals to your cells that it's time to amp up collagen production and cell turnover. Suitable for all skin types - Being gentle on skin, most anyone can use bakuchiol. Helps soothe and heal skin - By promoting cell turnover and healthy cell regeneration, bakuchiol may help soothe and heal your skin from the inside out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}