Jurassic Park star Sam Neill reveals his blood cancer is cured even after chemotherapy stopped working; here's how

Actor Sam Neill has said he is cancer-free after battling near-fatal non-Hodgkin lymphoma for over five years. The actor, best known for playing Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, has said that he recovered even after chemotherapy stopped working for him.

Sam Neill is cancer-free

Sam Neill had earlier revealed he was battling stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

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In a new TV interview in Australia, Sam Neill revealed he is cancer-free. Speaking with Australia's Channel Seven News, the actor said that he was cured thanks to a genetic therapy that modified his immune system. The actor recalled how his chemotherapy treatment eventually stopped working. “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously,” he said.

The actor added he was recently treated with CAR T-cell therapy, which uses a disabled virus to genetically reprogram human infection-fighting T-cells, enabling them to target specific cancers. “I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that's an extraordinary thing,” the 78-year-old said.

In his memoir published in 2023, Sam Neill revealed that he had been living with stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was “possibly dying” with it.

What is CAR T-cell therapy?

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{{^usCountry}} CAR T-cell therapy (in full, Chimeric antigen receptor) is a new type of immunotherapy that has emerged as a revolutionary treatment for cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it works by “turning T lymphocytes (T cells) into more efficient cancer-fighting machines.” In CAR T-cell therapy, a new gene is introduced into T cells, altering them so they can better detect and kill cancerous cells. According to studies, the therapy helps people with certain blood cancers live longer, and in some cases (like Sam Neill's), it can even cure the disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CAR T-cell therapy (in full, Chimeric antigen receptor) is a new type of immunotherapy that has emerged as a revolutionary treatment for cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it works by “turning T lymphocytes (T cells) into more efficient cancer-fighting machines.” In CAR T-cell therapy, a new gene is introduced into T cells, altering them so they can better detect and kill cancerous cells. According to studies, the therapy helps people with certain blood cancers live longer, and in some cases (like Sam Neill's), it can even cure the disease. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After his cure, Sam Neill is now calling on Australian federal and state governments to fund CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancer patients across the country. Sam Neill's film career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After his cure, Sam Neill is now calling on Australian federal and state governments to fund CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancer patients across the country. Sam Neill's film career {{/usCountry}}

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Sam Neill, originally from New Zealand, began his acting career in the 1970s. He gained popularity after appearing in films like The Hunt for Red October and The Piano. He found mainstream success after starring in Steven Spielberg's iconic 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, a role he reprised in Jurassic Park 3 and two Jurassic World films more recently. In recent years, he has appeared in the hit Netflix series, Peaky Blinders.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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