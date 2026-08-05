Kajol at 52: Actor credits 'obsession' with diet, water and simple skincare for glowing skin

As actor Kajol celebrates her 52nd birthday today, August 5, her radiance remains as magnetic as ever. Decades into a stellar acting career, Kajol seems to have unlocked a timeless formula for vitality — one rooted not in intense fad diets or complicated beauty rituals, but in intentionality, structure, and simple, foundational habits. Also read | I’d tell every girl and human being that everybody is perfect: Kajol

Kajol's mindful approach to nutrition

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Kajol, the shift toward peak wellness began with taking complete ownership of what goes onto her plate. Moving away from haphazard eating schedules, she stepped into a phase of deliberate planning and self-awareness.

Kajol said in a 2016 DNA interview: “I’m definitely more conscious about my diet than I was earlier. I’m more in charge of it, so I plan it. I’m obsessed with it. I’m very conscious about what I eat, where I eat and how much I eat. And I work out as well.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kajol's beauty routine

{{^usCountry}} When discussing skincare, the actor shared she steers clear of overly complex multi-step regimens, instead pointing to two simple practices that deliver the most visible results: cellular hydration and thorough cleansing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When discussing skincare, the actor shared she steers clear of overly complex multi-step regimens, instead pointing to two simple practices that deliver the most visible results: cellular hydration and thorough cleansing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I drink a lot of water, and I think that is very, very important. We minimise the importance of water in our lives," Kajol said, adding, “I wash my face at least twice a day and I have to go to sleep with a clean face.”

By removing pollutants and allowing her skin to breathe overnight, combined with heavy internal hydration, Kajol proves that consistent adherence to basic wellness fundamentals yields far greater longevity than any superficial quick fix.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kajol's homemade protein shake with eggs, orange juice, almond milk

While many health enthusiasts rely strictly on commercial protein powders, some prefer whipping up their own nutrient-dense recipes at home — and Kajol is one of them. On her Prime Video talk show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, this trend of home-style shakes took a fun turn when she revealed her signature blend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk and orange juice," Kajol shared in 2025. Hearing this unusual combination, co-host Twinkle Khanna said, "It sounds disgusting." Kajol didn't disagree. "It does sound disgusting," she admitted, adding, "But, it is actually quite easy."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.