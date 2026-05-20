Kajol stuns at 51 in new glam pics, calls herself a ‘peacock’ in wine-coloured gown and glittery statement necklace

Kajol is one of those actors who truly seems to be ageing like fine wine, getting more graceful and glamorous with every passing year. At 51, she continues to deliver one fashionable look after another, proving that style only evolves with time. Kajol stuns in regal wine-coloured gown with dramatic accessories in new look. (Instagram/@kajol)

The actor is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares stunning glimpses with her Insta family. Her latest appearance was no exception as she wows in a rich wine-coloured gown, exuding elegance. Let’s take a closer look and decode her standout fashion moment. (Also read: Huma Qureshi signs off from Cannes 2026 in black halter-neck gown, says modern Indian women are ‘not about perfection’ )

Kajol stuns in elegant wine-coloured gown On May 20, Kajol beat the midweek blues with a vibrant social media drop, sharing a series of stunning pictures along with a playful caption. In her post, she wrote, “Got into a staring match with the peacock in this pic but then rest of the time I was the peacock.”

Stepping away from traditional drapes, Kajol commands attention in a deep plum or aubergine gown that delivers all the sophisticated impact of classic black, but with a much richer, more regal undertone. The dress features an exquisite off-the-shoulder neckline delicately edged with lace trim, which frames her collarbone and introduces a touch of vintage femininity to the otherwise structured silhouette.