Endocrinologist warns about 3 weight loss fad diets she would never recommend: 'They're loaded with a lot of carbs…'

Fad diets promise quick weight loss, but experts warn they can often do more harm than good. From juice cleanses to diet drinks, many trendy approaches strip away essential nutrients, spike blood sugar, or disrupt metabolism. According to the endocrinologist, juices strip the fruit of essential fibre.(Unsplash)

Dr Alessia Roehnelt, an endocrinologist specialising in metabolism and hormone health and the host of The Wellness Protocol Podcast, has shared three fad diets that she would never recommend for weight loss. In an Instagram video posted on August 25, she outlined the harmful health effects of fad diets and suggested healthier, sustainable alternatives.

Juice cleanses

According to Dr Roehnelt, the number one diet fad she would never recommend for weight loss is that juices help in cleansing the body. She explains, “Juice is basically stripping the fiber out of the fruit and giving you the sugar only. They generally tend to spike blood sugars and leave you feeling hungry.” For a healthy reset, she recommends choosing whole fruits and vegetables rich in fibre, paired with enough protein and water to keep your body nourished and refreshed.

Diet drinks

Dr Roehnelt warns, “Diet sodas and other diet drinks are usually loaded in artificial sweeteners. Those are not good for your gut. They can cause cravings. They could even potentially spike insulin.” She recommends opting for simple, artificial sweetener-free options like sparkling water, some lemon water, or even an electrolyte drink.

Protein bars

The endocrinologist dubs meal replacement protein bars as “just glorified candy bars.” She explains, “They're loaded with a lot of carbs, low-quality protein, sometimes artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols. They usually make you just feel bloated and crash later.” She recommends, “Instead, opt for some whole foods that have a good source of healthy fat or protein, like a hard-boiled egg or a handful of nuts. You don't need gimmicks. You need real food that supports a good metabolism and hormone health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.