Kangana Ranaut drinks water from silver glass for ‘pitta balance,' nutritionist explains if the practice really works

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, where she was seen drinking water from a silver glass. The actor, 40, has previously also spoken about the practice in a 2025 interview with Shubhankar Mishra, explaining that it is linked to balancing her pitta dosha, one of the three primary energies in Ayurveda. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair )

Why Kangana Ranaut drinks water from silver glass

Kangana Ranaut was seen drinking water from a silver glass at a trailer launch,(Instagram)

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“Bahut purana hai (It’s a very old silver glass),” she said. When asked why she was drinking water from it, she replied, “Moon… sheetalta… jinko pitta zyada hota hai (The moon… coolness… for those who have excess pitta dosha),” she said, emphasising the cooling properties of silver water.

Drinking water from silver vessels is an age-old tradition that has been followed for centuries, particularly in royal households. However, before adopting such practices, it is important to understand whether they offer any real, science-backed benefits.

Are there any health benefits of silver utensils

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{{^usCountry}} To get clarity, HT Lifestyle spoke to Simrat Kathuria, clinical nutritionist and certified dietitian, who explained the possible effects of using silver utensils for drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To get clarity, HT Lifestyle spoke to Simrat Kathuria, clinical nutritionist and certified dietitian, who explained the possible effects of using silver utensils for drinking water. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Drinking water using silver utensils is part of Indian tradition and wellness. Silver has been respected for a natural antimicrobial nature, so it might help slow down the growth of some microbes in kept water,” says Simran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Drinking water using silver utensils is part of Indian tradition and wellness. Silver has been respected for a natural antimicrobial nature, so it might help slow down the growth of some microbes in kept water,” says Simran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further added that the benefits are limited when it comes to overall health impact. “Drinking water kept in silver vessels isn’t really going to increase nutrition, immunity, or your overall health just by itself. It’s more like a minor tweak in the background, not a big health upgrade.” Wellness is about the bigger picture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added that the benefits are limited when it comes to overall health impact. “Drinking water kept in silver vessels isn’t really going to increase nutrition, immunity, or your overall health just by itself. It’s more like a minor tweak in the background, not a big health upgrade.” Wellness is about the bigger picture {{/usCountry}}

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Simrat also notes that while such practices may feel meaningful, they should not be overestimated. "For those who follow traditional wellness practices, using silver utensils can feel like a meaningful addition to their daily routine. However, the benefits are likely to be modest and should not be seen as a replacement for healthy lifestyle habits."

Emphasising a holistic approach to health, she highlighted that everyday habits matter more than any single wellness trend.

"Real wellness comes together from drinking steadily, eating in balance, getting real sleep, moving your body, and coping with stress in a calmer way. Silver stored water could be included in a wholesome routine too, but honestly, it’s the day-to-day habits that end up mattering most for long-term health and overall well-being,” she concludes.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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