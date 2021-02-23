Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym

Stumping our Tuesday blues early, actor Karan Wahi set fans motivated enough to hit the grind this evening courtesy his workout video from the gym. Leaving fitness freaks swooning, Karan went shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine.

Taking to his social media handle, the Dill Mill Gayye-fame star shared a reel video straight out of the gym that featured him with his back to the camera as he sweat it out on the robust gym equipment. Working out his shoulders and back, Karan was seen donning only a pair of black track pants and a pair of matching sneakers to ace the athleisure look.

Sitting down at the pulldown station with knees secured under the pads, Karan grasped the bar with his hands, shoulders opened wide and palms facing away.

Driving his shoulder blades down and together, he pulled the bar to his collarbone. Controlling its path back up, Karan attempted a few reps while keeping his back to the camera only to flaunt his six-pack abs and beefy arm muscles later.

He wittily captioned the video, “Dont know about u But I GOT MY BACK P.s- Getting back in shape thanx to @pramod08shinde (sic).”

This exercise is performed while sitting with one’s upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad. Using adjustable resistance, usually plates, one pulls the hanging bar down to reach their chin level before releasing it back up with control and repeating the same pulldown exercise.

Benefits:

Lat pulldowns concentrate on improving postures and spinal stability. Done as part of an upper body strength workout, lat pulldown work the back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi or the “lat” which is the muscle just under the armpits and spreading across and down the back.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter