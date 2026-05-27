Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 desi hacks to beat the heat naturally at home: Wala roots to…

With Delhi NCR heat reaching 46°C, we are all looking for ways to naturally cool ourselves and the surroundings. But air conditioners and coolers can only do so much if you don't cool your body from within. While hydrating helps, there are some traditional Indian remedies that can naturally cool your body.

Intense heat requires strict measures, and these natural hacks can be a lifesaver. (PTI)

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To combat rising temperatures without relying on modern electronics, on May 26, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, highlighted three traditional Indian remedies for cooling the body and mind in an Instagram post.

The first recommendation is to add vetiver roots to drinking water. Secondly, she suggests applying natural henna to the hands. Finally, consuming buttermilk infused with spices can help restore electrolyte balance and improve digestion. Here's how these three things help cool your body naturally, as per Rujuta:

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Wala or vetiver roots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Wala or vetiver roots {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rujuta recommends adding two or three wala or vetiver roots to your pot of water to add a natural sweetness and a cooling effect. You can reuse it for three days, then use it in your bathing water. According to her, it is India's OG infused water. She adds that in the summer, we often don't even feel like drinking water. We need some taste or flavour, and this is where wala roots come in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rujuta recommends adding two or three wala or vetiver roots to your pot of water to add a natural sweetness and a cooling effect. You can reuse it for three days, then use it in your bathing water. According to her, it is India's OG infused water. She adds that in the summer, we often don't even feel like drinking water. We need some taste or flavour, and this is where wala roots come in. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, if you are experiencing acne or dandruff, you should use wala roots. Those who get headaches should avoid them. “In earlier times, the hand-held fans used by Indians were also made of wala. And those curtains in North India or the grass that stays behind the cooler also come from wala roots. It naturally cools the house and also gives a nice fragrance in the air,” she added.

2. Mehendi

According to Rujuta, this is an age-old technique which we used in our childhood but have now forgotten. She stresses that when you apply mehndi on your hands, it not only cools your body naturally but also gives you a sense of a slow life.

3. Buttermilk or chaas

Adding buttermilk or chaas to your daily diet in summer is a no-brainer, according to the nutritionist. She notes that one should take it two to three times a day in this season. “Whey [in buttermilk] contains protein, calcium, and B12. Now we know it also works as a prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic. But the most important thing is that it corrects the electrolyte imbalance caused by dehydration and heat. If you add a little salt, a little asafoetida, and a little cumin powder to buttermilk and take it with your food, digestion is also easy, loss of appetite (lack of appetite) does not occur, the stomach feels flat, and the skin glows,” she shared, highlighting the benefits.

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By adopting these ancestral practices, individuals can manage dehydration and maintain physical wellness through sustainable, nature-based methods. Lastly, Rujuta also noted that while these are things we can do at home, the need of the hour is for our policymakers to step in and protect our homes from getting overheated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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