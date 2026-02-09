Didn't drink enough water over the weekend? Endocrinologist shares homemade electrolyte recipe to rehydrate effectively

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a February 9 Instagram post, broke down how electrolyte water helps to rehydrate yourself. She shared a recipe for an easy electrolyte water, which you can make at home.

Weekends are usually eventful, whether it is catching up with friends, finishing up chores or taking short trips. In one way or another, you are swamped on the weekend, too, and amid all this, hydration takes a backseat. Unlike weekdays, which follow a routine and make it easier to stay on top of your water intake, hydration tends to slip on weekends. ALSO READ: Surgeon warns heart patients to avoid drinking iced cold water: ‘Puts stress on the cardiovascular system…’ On top of that, weekends generally involve alcohol, coffee, and fizzy drinks, all of which are dehydrating. Add fried and salty foods to the mix, which further worsen the condition. By Monday, many people feel tired, sluggish, and off because they are mildly dehydrated. In such cases, drinking plain water alone may not be enough to make you feel refreshed. You may need electrolytes to help your body rehydrate more effectively.





Recipe for homemade electrolyte water “Start by combining some mineral salt, like Celtic and Himalayan. Add a little bit of either lemon juice, a little bit of honey or even both. Fill the rest with water, and you have just created the perfect electrolyte drink,” she shared the recipe.

Why does it work? The endocrinologist explained that this works because plain water does not always hydrate the body effectively, as it can pass through the system too quickly. For salt to be absorbed properly, the body also requires a small amount of glucose. When combined, salt, glucose, and water work together to move water into cells, leading to better and longer-lasting hydration. Dr Roehnelt also reminded that a basic homemade electrolyte drink can be just as effective, if not more so, than the rgeular store bought options.

In the end, especially after a weekend, it becomes essential to hydrate yourself, but regular water may not be as effective as an electrolyte drink. You can easily make one at home. It will help replenish lost fluids and minerals more efficiently. Dr Roehnelt's advice shows an easy way to better hydration to feel re-energised a syou begin the week.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.