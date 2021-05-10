Kareena Kapoor's headstand pic is serving fans the much-needed Monday motivation

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the original fashionista of Bollywood. Be it bikinis, Indian wear, athleisure or maternity fashion, the actor truly slays in all. The mother-of-two has also made a lot of headlines because of her body transformations over the years and a throwback image of the actor from her Yoga class is currently going viral on the internet.

The Veere Di Wedding actor who gave birth to her second child in March 2021, has already started working out in order to get fit again. The image that we are talking about is from the celebrity favourite Yoga trainer, Anshuka's class. Bollywood divas like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet are some of the names that make it to the list of her clients. The image shows Kareena nailing a headstand with the help of a suspended Yoga hammock.

For the session, Kareena wore an all-black attire which included a basic halter-neck sports bra. She teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants and flaunted her toned midriff. For the session, the actor tied her hair in a tight bun to keep them off her face. This is what we needed to kick away our Monday blues and exercise a little to start the week on a healthier note.

Kareena often does Yoga and keeps her workout routines interesting. Even while the actor was heavily pregnant, pictures of her nailing some of the asanas landed on internet and spread like wildfire. Check them out:

Coming back to headstands, let's talk a little about the benefits of it - Headstands are known to calm the mind. In the words of fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi, headstands bring her 'shanti.' They also enhance the lung capacity, alleviate stress and depression and stimulate the lymphatic system. Have we motivated you enough to exercise?

