Kareena Kapoor's workout routine with a medicine ball is all the motivation you need to stay fit and fab like her. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's dedication towards fitness is something her followers always aim to achieve. The incredible thing about Kareena is that she has embraced every phase of her body - from size zero straight to postpartum - and often takes to social media to share her workout regimen with fans to encourage them to adopt her healthy lifestyle. Even her latest gym video with her trainer is doing rounds online and is all the motivation you need to stay fit and fab like her this weekend. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor sets Kolkata on fire in hottest backless top and skirt, fans say 'Never out of fashion, classic Bebo')

Kareena Kapoor works out with a medicine ball at the gym

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor's fitness trainer dropped a video of the actor working out at her home in Mumbai with hashtags #strengthtraining, #workoutmotivation, #homeworkouts, #strongwomen, and #fitmom. The video featured several posts and pre-workout photos of Kareena with her trainer and her workout using a Medicine Ball. She did two exercises - a variation of the Medicine Ball Leg Rotation and Medicine Ball Leg Raises while holding a Barbell. Kareena targeted her core, torso and lower body with the intense exercise routine. Check out the clip below.

Medicine Ball Workout Benefits:

Like other types of physical activity, including medicine ball training in your daily workout routine has the potential to influence many health and fitness measures. It targets major muscle groups, including the legs, glutes, abs, shoulders, arms, and several back muscles. Medicine ball training is also used to enhance muscle strength and power, coordination, core strengthening, agility, balance, and speed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has several projects lined up this year. She has The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation with Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta's next, in which she plays a UK cop. The star will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.