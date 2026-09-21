Kareena Kapoor turns 46. When she revealed her post-pregnancy weight-loss journey: ‘I'm comfortable in any shape, size’

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, September 21. As she turns 46, we are revisiting her poignant interview post giving birth to her son, Taimur, where she had revealed that she never starved herself to lose the weight she had gained after her first pregnancy.

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Women and their bodies have always been unwilling victims of society's critical lens. With the recent conversation around Katrina Kaif gaining weight after welcoming her first child, we thought of revisiting Kareena's weight-loss journey post-pregnancy, which reminds new mothers not to resort to extreme weight-loss measures due to societal pressure.

‘I enjoyed my pregnancy…’

“I was bearing a child. It was obvious that I would put on weight. But I wasn't [rattled]. I enjoyed my pregnancy. I absolutely loved it. Losing the weight after that was another journey. I remember, sometimes, I'd wear tight pants, and people would tell me, 'You've put on so much weight. Your thighs are so big.' And I was like, 'I don't care because I'm working on losing it'. Honestly, I'm comfortable in any shape and size,” Kareena Kapoor told Mid-Day in an August 2018 interview.

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{{^usCountry}} But she never resorted to starving herself to lose those kilos. “I'd love to make this fact clear that I lost weight the right way. I'm a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can't live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did,” she added. How Kareena Kapoor lost weight post-pregnancy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But she never resorted to starving herself to lose those kilos. “I'd love to make this fact clear that I lost weight the right way. I'm a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can't live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did,” she added. How Kareena Kapoor lost weight post-pregnancy? {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena has always been open about her relationship with food, body, and changes after motherhood. Kareena told Mid-Day that losing weight after giving birth is hard work and can take a long time, but with the abundant information provided to her by her team, she was able to get back in shape.

She shared, "Not only had I had a child, [but] it had also been 10 years since Tashan released. Namrata made me repeat that journey even though [I had aged]. I had child-bearing hips and gained a lot of weight. But she merely asked me to believe in her. She was set to change my body.”

“We started our journey with me executing a mere eight repetitions in each exercise, because I had a weak back post delivery. Today, Namrata and I trained together and executed a high-intensity class that involved 20-30 reps, one after another,” she added.

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For Kareena, slow and consistent efforts led to results that were sustainable for a mom. So many mothers can take inspiration from her and feel so much better about their own body trials and tribulations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.