Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says ‘good health isn’t about flat abs’; lists 3 real markers of wellness

“Capacity means your body can do more, with less effort,” Diwekar explains. She shares a personal example: a cousin who couldn’t climb a hill a few years ago could do it comfortably this year, enjoy tea and snacks at the top, and come down without any knee or leg pain. “This comes from regular exercise and a proper diet. When capacity increases, the difference isn’t visible outside, but inside, you feel stronger, more capable, and more confident.”

“Good health isn’t about flat abs or Instagram likes, it’s about what your body can actually do,” says Rujuta. According to her, real health shows up in 3 key ways:

Good health isn’t just about looks or weight, it’s about how your body and mind actually function in daily life. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar , who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her January 29 Instagram post three key parameters that define real wellness and help you feel strong, resilient, and balanced.

2. Immunity “Strong immunity keeps you healthy even in challenging situations,” she says. “You can go to weddings or holidays, be around sick people, and still stay well. No acidity, bloating, headaches, or flu. People who follow this approach need fewer medicines, antibiotics, and anti-allergy doses over time. That’s a real sign of good health.”

3. Emotional balance “Managing anger and developing compassion is just as important,” Diwekar notes. “Useless comments or negativity shouldn’t affect you. When you don’t waste energy on things that don’t matter, you live a healthier, happier life.”

Rujuta sums it up, “Check yourself, are your capacity, immunity, and compassion increasing? These are the real markers of good health, far beyond what meets the eye.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.