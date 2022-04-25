Karishma Tanna and 'bae' Varun Bangera's workout will motivate you to hit the gym with your partner: Watch video

Actor Karishma Tanna and her Mumbai-based businessman husband Varun Bangera spent their weekend on a serotonin high by hitting the gym for a rigorous workout session. The star often shares her partner workout routines with Varun on social media, and each clip will inspire you to have a fulfilling training with your partner. Karishma's latest video shows the star doing cardio, core and strength-training exercises with Varun. Scroll ahead to get your daily dose of workout motivation.

On Sunday evening, Karishma took to her Instagram page to post a workout video featuring herself and her 'bae' Varun Bangera. The star captioned her post, "Sunday workout Part 2 with Bae Varun Bangera Guru @merchantsaqib. #gym #love #reels #reelsinstagram #sunday #workout." The video shows the couple nailing their workout session dressed in comfy fits. While Karishma chose a black sports bra and lavender tights with sleek ponytail and workout shoes, Varun wore a white T-shirt and black shorts with a pink baseball cap and trainers. (Also Read: Karishma Tanna nails squat variations and leg raises with resistance band in new workout video: Watch)

Watch the video:

The video begins with Karishma and Varun doing Wide Mountain Climbers, followed by a Medicine Ball Exercise, Roll Back Standups, Side Jumping Jacks and Squats and Burpees. The couple ended the routine with Battle Rope Exercise. They did various variations of the same for which they swung the ropes in synchronisation. The couple trained their core muscles and upper and lower body strength with these intense exercises. These full-body workouts are also beneficial for burning calories and cardiovascular training.

Earlier, Karishma had posted another video of her and Varun trying their hands at kickboxing and different core-strengthening exercise at the gym. She has captioned the clip, "Tick Tick Boom Gangster workout wit bae Varun Bangera." Check out the post below.

Did Karishma and Varun's workout video motivate you to hit the gym with your 'bae'?

Meanwhile, Karishma and Varun tied the knot in Mumbai at a venue overlooking the sea at sunset on February 5. The couple got engaged in November last year.

