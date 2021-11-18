Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Karishma Tanna is 'almost managing L Hold.' Here's how she did it
health

Karishma Tanna is ‘almost managing L Hold.’ Here’s how she did it

Karishma turned her own living room into her yoga zone with a yoga mat, two yoga blocks and her couch.
Karishma Tanna is ‘almost managing L Hold.’ Here’s how she did it(Instagram/@karishmaktanna)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:20 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Karishma Tanna served a fresh dollop of fitness motivation for her Instagram family on Thursday. The actor, who keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram routine, added to the fit and healthy diaries with a set of pictures of herself acing a yoga position to perfection.

For the middle of the week, Karishma Tanna chose to ace the L Hold but with a twist. Usually the L Hold is performed with a hand stand, against a wall where the legs are placed in a perpendicular position to the rest of the body, against the wall.

But in Karishma’s case, the actor performed the L Hold in a different way. Karishma turned her own living room into her yoga zone with a yoga mat, two yoga blocks and her couch. Using the edge of her couch, Karishma placed her legs while lifting her body in air by supporting her palms in the yoga blocks.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna kickstarts Diwali preparations with a 'calm and composed' mind

RELATED STORIES

“Almost managing L hold. Good morn you all,” Karishma wrote these words to her pictures. She also added these hashtags - #yogini, #yoga, #slowandsteady and #potd. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Karishma’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and family. Karishma’s colleague from the film industry, Rashami Desai, dropped in to add a heart emoticon to her post.

Karishma’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fitness sessions. A few days back, Karishma aced a hand stand variation with a twist. In the picture, Karishma can be seen performing the hand stand position with her legs folded. “Calm and composed,” she wrote.

Coming back to Karishma’s L Hold position – the yoga position has multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the spine, shoulders and the neck. It also helps in lowering the heart rate and regulating blood pressure. It helps in developing the alignment of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Topics
karishma tanna yoga
