Another day, another workout video from Karishma Tanna’s gym diaries

Karishma Tanna is a fitness enthusiast – we are already aware of that. The actor’s Instagram profile, which is a plethora of her pictures and videos from her fitness routine, stands witness to the kind of hard work the actor does in the gym.

When not playing characters for the screen, Karishma is usually spotted in quaint corners of her house or in her gym engrossed in her exercise routine. Be it yoga or a high intensity workout, Karishma can ace anything to perfection.

The actor also keeps sharing snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of providing motivation to her Instagram family to take their workout routines seriously. On Tuesday, Karishma served a fresh dose of motivation with another video of herself.

In the video, Karishma can be seen lifting weight in the gym, under the guidance of her fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed. Karishma, dressed in a black tank top and a pair of printed blue gym trousers, can be seen doing the deadlift while her fitness trainer sat beside her and guided her. Take a look at her video here:

“Slow and steady,” wrote Karishma, giving us a sneak peek of her pace in acing the fitness routine to perfection. She also added several hashtags to her post, which perfectly capture her fitness state of mind - #focus, #gym, #training, #deadlift and #core.

Karishma Tanna’s Instagram profile is replete with fitness motivations. A few days back, Karishma performed the forearm stand, where she balanced her entire body on her forearms. In another picture, she aced the Bakasana. “Inversions,” she wrote in the caption. +

Deadlift, as performed by Karishma in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating the hip extensors, and in reducing back pain. It also helps in development of the core muscles and boosts metabolism. It also helps in enhancing jump performance and bone mineral density.

