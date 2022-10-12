Karwa Chauth 2022: All set for Karwa Chauth? Foods you should eat a day before fast

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is almost here and married women in North India who are all set to fast from sunrise to moonrise on October 13 (Thursday) are busy making preparations. From applying beautiful mehndi designs to finalising the traditional outfit for the day with matching accessories, there's a lot on their plate ahead of the festival. One of the most important rituals of the day is preparing a sargi ki thaali. Mothers-in-law lovingly gift this traditional thali to their daughters-in-law which comprises of 7, 9 or 11 types of bite-sized food items. These foods make sure one remains hydrated while fasting and also get her dose of important nutrients for the day to prevent headaches and other such health issues. Karwa Chauth fasting can be quite tough and strenuous and it is not just important to add right nutrients to sargi on the day of the fast but also a day before it. Preparing yourself ahead of Karwa Chauth fasting is important to avoid health issues. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Foods to include and avoid in your sargi thali for healthy fasting)

"While adding nutrients to your Karva Chauth sargi is a must, you should also pay attention to what delicacies you are treating your stomach to a night before. To avoid end up feeling dizzy during your fast, your meals a day before should be digestion-friendly. No heavy meals a night before karwa chauth as it may cause stomach pain or keep you bloated throughout the day," says Palki Chopra, Dietician & Fitness Coach.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: FOODS TO HAVE A DAY BEFORE

Eating healthy before your Karwa Chauth can energise you for the day ahead

So, what should one must eat before keeping a Karwa Chauth. Chopra suggests few healthy options:

- Quinoa pulao with veggies: You can have this along with low fat curd.

- You can have dal (traditional yellow moong dal) along with oats roti or jowar roti and veggie stew.

- One may have oats chilla with veggies along with mint coriander chutney.

- Paneer-stuffed roti with low fat curd is another nutritious option.

- You can also have smoothies made of curd, fruit, chia seeds, pumpkin and watermelon seeds.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: DRINKS YOU MUST CONSUME A DAY BEFORE

Coconut water (Shutterstock)

Keeping yourself hydrated and the electrolytes balance in check is important during Karwa Chauth fasting. You can have some hydrating drinks a day before your fast as suggested by Palki Chopra.

- Citrus fruit juices like pomegranate, orange and pineapple: Citrus fruits have high water content and this can help make up for the loss of hydration.

- Coconut water with chia or sabja seeds: This is a perfect detox water for the day, not only it will keep you hydrated but shall also keep the electrolyte balance in check.

- Lemon water which naturally contains more electrolytes.

- Lassi which contains healthy bacteria that lubricates the intestine and aids in smooth digestion.

- Fresh Fruit shake.

It’s the time that all those who are fasting, smart up by giving a nutritious start to the day while you are still able to keep up with what traditions say. Eat to your content but eat sensible," concludes Palki Chopra.

