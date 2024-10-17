Karwa Chauth 2024 post-fast nutrition: Breaking the fast safely and healthily

Karwa Chauth 2024: The ritual of Karwa Chauth involves fasting from sunrise till moonrise. Usually observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands, they break their fast after seeing the moon in the sky. However, the body – after hours of fasting – needs gentle nourishment instead of a lot of food at once. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Dept, Artemis Hospitals, said, “Breaking the fast after Karwa Chauth is a moment of joy, but it's crucial to do so safely and healthily. After a long day without food or water, your body needs gentle nourishment to rehydrate and replenish energy levels.” Break your Karwa Chauth fast by rehydrating the body with water or coconut water.(Unsplash)

Start with hydration:

After sunset, begin by rehydrating. A glass of water is essential, but you can also consider having coconut water or a light herbal tea.

Gentle foods first:

Begin with light, easily digestible foods. Fruits like bananas, apples, or watermelon provide natural sugars and hydration.

Incorporate dairy:

Dairy products are excellent for restoring energy. A glass of sweetened milk, a bowl of yogurt or a glass of lassi can help in soothing your stomach and provide essential nutrients.

Focus on balanced meals:

When you’re ready for a full meal, aim for a balanced plate. Include a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

Sweets in moderation:

Sweets are generally a part of the celebration, but it's wise to enjoy them in moderation. Traditional sweets like kheer or gulab jamun can be satisfying, but should be paired with healthier food choices.

Nuts and seeds:

Adding a handful of nuts or seeds can enhance your meal with healthy fats and protein – they help provide sustained energy to the body.

Listen to your body:

It’s important to pay attention to how your body feels. Start with small portions and allow time for digestion before having more.

“Breaking your fast after Karwa Chauth should be a mindful experience. By choosing nutritious and hydrating foods, you can restore your energy,” added Anshul Singh.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.