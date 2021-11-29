Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares her secret detox juice to start week on fresh note

Winters are here, which means it is time to replenish and energise our bodies with the help of different nutrients. While eating green vegetables is necessary to achieve the same, you can also try drinking detox juices which are also beneficial. But if you are wondering where to begin, worry not because celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, has a great option for you - Pineapple Banana detox smoothie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yasmin, who trains stars like Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt and more, took to Instagram on the weekend to share her secret detox juice recipe. According to the trainer, the juice, filled with the goodness of pineapple, apple, spinach and banana, is full of antioxidants. Additionally, it is a great snack replacement and "best formula to start the week."

Yasmin posted the recipe video on her Instagram page and wrote, "My secret DETOX JUICE recipe REVEALED! I am sharing my secret detox recipe which is the best formula to start your week with. It's refreshing and full of anti oxidants! It is also a great snack replacement." Then, she also listed the ingredients needed and the method to make the drink. Read them below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1/2 cup spinach

1/2 an apple

1/2 cup frozen banana

1/2 cup water

Method:

Start by adding all ingredients to a blender. Add more ice cubes if you want the drink chilled. Then, blend the ingredients until it turns smooth and enjoy the refreshing drink.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits:

Drinking detox juices helps hydrate the body in the winters. It also gives the digestive system a rest, improves nutrition, and leaves one feeling refreshed and energised.

As for the ingredients in the drink, pineapple is a source of antioxidants, aids digestion, and fights inflammation. Spinach helps reduce blood sugar, aids good bone health, helps lose weight, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Apple lowers cholesterol and blood pressure levels, supports the immune system, and is a diabetes-friendly fruit. Lastly, banana packs fibre, folate and potassium, and helps in digestion. Both apple and banana are also rich sources of antioxidants.

So, are you going to try this drink?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON