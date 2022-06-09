Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 3 minute shoulder workouts to lose arm fat: Watch video

With our busy schedules, sometimes it gets tough for some people to fix a workout routine for themselves. Amid this, short workouts targetting different parts of our body often helps us achieve our health goals. Actor Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is known for sharing such workout routines with her followers. And recently, she dropped another video of herself sharing six exercises targeting the shoulders. They are Shoulder Circles, Reverse Circles, Pulse Front, Pulse Back, Pulse Up and Pulse Down. These exercises will help one say goodbye to their arm fat, tone arm muscles and shoulders and much more. According to the celebrity fitness coach, one can do this workout in just three minutes. Scroll ahead to know more details about the six exercises and their benefits.

On Wednesday, Yasmin posted a video of herself doing the three-minute workout featuring all six exercises on her Instagram page. The fitness coach instructed her followers to give 30 secs to each movement without taking a break. She captioned the post, "Here's a quick and effective shoulder workout which will just take you 3 mins. Try it and let me know what you think! Perform these exercises for 30 secs each without taking a break between them. If you really want to challenge yourself, try doing this shoulder workout with a lil bit of weight as little as half to one pound." Watch the video below. (Also Read | Watch: Burn fat and gain strength with 5 HIIT exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala)

All the exercises mentioned in Yasmin Karachiwala's video are also great warmup exercises. They pack in several benefits for our body. Scroll ahead to know why you should add them to your routine.

Shoulder Circles and Reverse Circles Benefits:

As the name suggests, Shoulder Circles and Reverse Circles target the shoulders and trap muscles. It helps improve mobility and flexibility in the shoulders, prepare the muscles and joints for physical activity, tone the shoulder, biceps and triceps, strengthen the upper back and reduce fat buildup in your arms.

Pulse Front, Back, Up And Down Benefits:

Pulsing isolates the active muscles and fatigues them more quickly, which helps in building their endurance. These exercises also tone the shoulder, biceps and triceps, work on the upper back, increase your muscle strength, reduce your risk of injury and improve your posture.

So, are you ready to say goodbye to the arm fat?