Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala drops 5 super-effective Abs Workouts in new video: Watch

The holiday season is upon us, which also means we are all going to gorge on delicious dishes and spend the majority of our days relaxing at home. However, if you want to get your fitness routine back on track, we have found something for you - five exercises to work on your abs. Yes, you read that right. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared super-effective abs workouts on Instagram, and it is the best thing you will see today.

Yasmin, who trains celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, took to Instagram to post five exercises to train the abs. Getting impressive abs this holiday season might just come true if you follow Yasmin's video.

Yasmin posted the clip with the caption, "KISS MY ABS! Gear up with this super effective Abs Workout for the holiday season or just for the love of that burn. I guarantee you those abs are gonna be on [fire]." Then she mentioned the correct way to do the routine. The period to do each exercise is 45 seconds and four rounds with 15 seconds rest between exercises.

The five exercises mentioned in Yasmin's post are Leg Raise Variation (20 reps), Sit up with Single Leg Knee, Forearm Side Plank Crunch, Elevated Seated Punches and Reverse Table Top Crunch. The post also mentioned a modified version of each workout to make the routine easier. The modified exercises are Alternate Leg Straight Leg Lowers, Crunch with Single Knee In, Forearm Side Plank Dips, Seated Punches and Crab Lifts.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Yasmin had posted her secret Detox Juice on Instagram. She shared the recipe of the antioxidant-rich Pineapple Banana Smoothie and added that the juice is a great snack replacement.

See the video below:

So, are you ready to get your health back on track this holiday season?

