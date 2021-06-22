Keerthy Suresh does yoga flow in new video, says control what goes on inside

Keerthy Suresh has the perfect mantra for a healthy body and mind - yoga. The Beast actor is a keen yoga enthusiast and often posts pictures and videos of herself practising various asanas on social media. She motivates her fans to adopt a lifestyle that pushes them to achieve a fitter version of themselves.

To celebrate International Yoga Day recently, Keerthy Suresh posted a video of herself doing yoga flow on the terrace of her home. She was accompanied by her dog, who leisurely rested by her side, as she did yoga during the session. Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, “You cannot control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside.”

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh shares beach pics with pet Nyke, see here

In the video, Keerthy did full-body yoga flow. For the uninitiated, in yoga flow, a person moves dynamically from one posture to another, following the breath. This continuous flow of movement and breath generates a meditative state, encouraging the person to focus on the experience.

Apart from sharing a video, the actor also shared snapshots from her yoga session on the photo-sharing app. She shared the pictures with a quote from BKS Iyengar. “Yoga does not just change the way we see things; it transforms the person who sees. ― BKS Iyengar,” she wrote.

The actor did Ustrasana or the Camel Pose, Bharmanasana or the Table Top Pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward-Facing Dog Pose, Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend Pose and more in the pictures. She even shared an adorable photo with her pet dog, Nyke.

For the yoga session, Keerthy wore a bright red racerback tank top over a plum-coloured sports bra and a pair of matching training tights. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail for a fuss-free routine.

On the professional front, Keerthy has several films in the pipeline. She will star in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff. She will be seen in Arun Matheshwaran’s Saani Kaayidham as well.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter