Kriti Sanon doesn't need a gym to workout. She has got the mountains

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Ganapath in Ladakh. The actor may be having a hectic schedule of shoots and traveling, but it is not a good excuse enough to miss out on her workouts. Kriti believes that for workouts, a space or a gym is not needed at all. The actor pumped up her midweek workouts with a short video of herself working out in nature, with nature in the midst of a valley surrounded by mountains. Kriti is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several workout positions.

A day back, Kriti shared a video of herself working out with her team in the hills. In the video, Kriti with her team for company can be seen using rocks from the mountains as weights to ace squats. In the later part of the video, they can be seen acing squat jumps in sync together. “Who needs a gym to work out,” Kriti wrote in her caption. We agree. With the mountains surrounding the actor and her team and using elements from nature to use as equipment, gym is not needed for workouts at all. Take a look at her video here:

Squats are an intense routine focused on burning calories and helping in losing weight. Performing squats also helps in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. It also helps in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques. Squat jumps, on the other hand, helps in improving strength, mobility and balance of the body. It also helps in strengthening bones, muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness. Squat jumps also help in toning the butts, legs and abs and improving circulation.

