Kubbra Sait's postural exercises are all about back bends

Kubbra Sait believes in amping it up at the gym. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and she loves her workout routine. Even though Kubbra had her inhibitions about postures, years of being at fitness changed her perspective. Kubbra believed earlier that people are born with certain postures and they cannot be corrected. However, after slaying at her fitness routine for more than three years, she has concluded that such fitness myths need to be busted as dedicated workouts can achieve anything.

Kubbra also recently aced her first headstand. Sharing a picture of herself acing a headstand to perfection, Kubbra wrote that she cannot believe that she has finally reached there. Well, we can believe – she manages to set fitness goals for us every now and then.

Kubbra believes in working on her posture on a daily basis. A day back, Kubbra shared a short video compilation of her postural exercises on her Instagram profile. This time, she chose her living area as her fitness arena and demonstrated stretches and back bend exercises on a yoga mat, supported by two pillows. In the video, Kubbra can be seen stretching her body over the pillows, supported against a wall. In the later part of the video, Kubbra can be seen stretching her hands by sitting on her knees and touching her face close to the floor.

With the video, Kubbra also wrote that she keeps emphasising on postural exercises - "Stretch and release the tension into the air. Kickass back bends working on my posture. I cannot believe I emphasise so much of postural exercises. They aren’t easy at all, although they appear to be. Even a mm in every moment is a long way to go. Keep at it… and if you already haven’t begun… then start now, it’s never too late."

Back bends help in strengthening the back, shoulders, chest, and hips. They also help in enhancing the flexibility, improving mobility and balance, thereby contributing to a better posture. They also help in relieving the body of tension, tightness and pain.