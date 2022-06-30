Kubbra Sait speaks of the bitter sweet taste of HIIT workouts, shares snippets

Kubbra Sait's fitness journey is inspiring like anything. From breaking the stereotypes and myths related to fitness to rising higher and pushing the fitness bar higher for herself and for her fans, Kubbra has come a long way. Kubbra also believes in sharing the failures on the yoga mat and the gym for her fans so that they can know that the journey to fitness and the successes do not come without efforts. Kubbra also keeps sharing snippets lined with her monologues from the gym where she explains the process and the journey that she has taken and how it has changed her life for better.

Kubbra, a day back, shared a short Instagram reel where she can be seen speaking of the bitter sweet taste of high intensity workout routines and how we should push ourselves to achieve the dream fitness that we aspire to. "Admitting the bitter sweet taste of HIIT workouts," read an excerpt of the post. In the video, Kubbra can be seen performing box jumps with her fitness trainer for company. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen performing a combination of side jumps and pushups. Take a look at her video here:

Kubbra had admitted earlier that she was under the impression that postures are hereditary and no posture can be corrected. In fact, when she started her fitness journey three years back, she spoke to her fitness trainer that the rounded shoulder and the upper body is hereditary. But over the three years, she has been pleasantly surprised to know that a good fitness routine can correct the posture.

Coming back to Kubbra's routine – her HIIT routine came with multiple health benefits. Box jumps help in strengthening the lower body and enhancing the athletic ability. Side jumps, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the heart and boosting weight loss by burning mega calories. Pushups help in improving balance, posture and flexibility of the body. It also helps in strengthening the shoulders and the lower back.

