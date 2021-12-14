Kunal Kemmu is exercising his way through midweek blues

Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan are our fitness goals. The couple keep serving us with fresh dollops of fitness inspiration on a regular basis. On Monday, Kunal manages to make us drool on his flexed up muscles, all the while making us run back to our gym and focus on our workouts. In a fresh video, Kunal shared a glimpse of his own workout routine and we are smitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunal is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workouts. Some of them make us believe that there is nothing that the actor cannot do. From deadlifting to working on his muscles by lifting weights, some of Kunal's workout sneak peeks are not for the faint-hearted at all.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu's sculpted body in pullups video inspires fans to smash fitness goal

On Monday, Kunal shared a glimpse of what his Monday routine looks like and it managed to drive our blues away as well. In the video, the actor can be seen flexing his muscles and showing off his pumped off muscles for the camera all the while lifting weights. In the beginning of the video, Kunal can be seen lifting weights from the back with the help of a gym equipment. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of gym shorts, Kunal accessorised his gym look with a black cap. In the later part of the video, Kunal can be seen working on his arm muscles by lifting dumbbells. Take a look at his video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not just us who are swooning. In no time, Kunal's video was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Kunal's colleague from the film industry Shweta Tripathi dropped by to comment - "Oh hoho too much too much." Pulkit Samrat summed up his reaction with fire emoticons on Kunal's post.

The exercise routine, as performed by Kunal in the video, helps in keeping the body stronger and fitter. It also helps in developing the bone strength and the muscle mass. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it helps in shedding the extra weight off, and in development of better body mechanics.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.