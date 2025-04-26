Light exercise can help slow cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer's: Study

Researchers at University of California San Diego and Wake Forest University have found that both low and moderate-high intensity exercise could be valuable tools in the fight against Alzheimer's. Both lower and higher intensity exercise could slow cognitive decline.(Shutterstock)

The new research, published as two papers in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, describes the results of the EXERT study (Exercise in Adults with Mild Memory Problems).

It is a multi-site clinical trial of lower or moderate-high intensity exercise in sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, a major risk factor for Alzheimer's dementia. Also read | Study reveals just 5 minutes of exercise daily can cut dementia risk in old people by 41%

The researchers also compared their results to an existing dataset of comparable individuals who only received usual care, such as regular check-ups with health care providers and medication management.

Findings of the study:

Individuals with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, a condition characterised by memory complaints and objective memory decline, are at high risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia, with approximately 16% of people with this condition progressing to Alzheimer's each year.

"This is a critical time to intervene in this population, because they don't have dementia yet, but are at a very high risk," said Aladdin Shadyab, Ph.D., M.P.H., lead author of one of the new papers and associate professor at the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science and School of Medicine.

"Together, these findings show us that even low-intensity exercise may slow cognitive decline in at-risk older adults," added Shadyab.

"EXERT was one of the first large clinical trials of exercise that partnered with the YMCA and its trainers to bring the intervention closer to home for research participants," said Howard Feldman, M.D., ADCS director.

"This approach brings us one step closer to its implementation in the community," added Howard.

EXERT included nearly 300 sedentary older adults with mild cognitive impairment who were randomly assigned to either moderate-high intensity aerobic training or lower-intensity stretching, balance and range of motion activities. Also read | Break into sweat: Study shows aerobic exercise reduces Alzheimer’s risk

Participants completed their assigned exercise 3-4 times per week for 12 months under the supervision of a YMCA trainer, and the study also included regular assessments of cognitive function and brain volume.

Though the researchers expected to see further cognitive decline in EXERT participants, they found that cognitive function remained stable for both exercise groups over the course of the study.

This suggests that both lower and higher intensity exercise could slow cognitive decline.

Another possible explanation for the results is that participating in research itself, regardless of the treatment, may offer protection against cognitive decline due to the intellectual and social stimulation involved.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.