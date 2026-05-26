Liver disease in women: Hepatologist shares 5 warning signs that may show up subtly

The liver is one of the most critical organs in our body, responsible for several essential functions that play an indispensable role in overall well-being, from facilitating detoxification and digestion to supporting immunity and metabolism. To put its importance into perspective, according to Michigan Medicine, the liver performs over 500 functions to keep the body healthy.ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday habits that could be silently harming liver: ‘If you are drinking alcohol every…’

Know what are the signs of liver damage in women. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

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So, understanding the signs of a deteriorating liver is vital, as detecting it early also improves the treatment outcomes. Here's the catch, the signs may show up differently in men and women. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Swati Raju, senior consultant - medical gastroenterology, hepatology and transplant hepatology at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, about the common symptoms in women that could actually signal liver trouble.

Common misconception

Usually, there is a belief that men are more likely to suffer from liver disease, but this does not rule out the vulnerability of women. "It is a common misconception that women do not suffer from liver diseases as much as men. Some are more common in women due to hormonal, metabolic, or autoimmune factors," Dr Raju cautioned. So, what kind of liver disease is commonly seen in women? The hepatologist outlined conditions such as metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, alcohol-related fatty liver disease, autoimmune liver disease, and hepatitis virus-related liver disease.

Signs of liver damage

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Fatigue is a common liver damage sign. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Liver damage does not always announce itself loudly. In the beginning, it may present through subtle signs or vague changes that can easily overlap with lifestyle problems such as stress, sleep deprivation or dehydration. This is why it is important to pay close attention to symptoms that persist or feel weirdly unusual, as they may signal an underlying liver disease. Here are some of the signs the doctor shared: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liver damage does not always announce itself loudly. In the beginning, it may present through subtle signs or vague changes that can easily overlap with lifestyle problems such as stress, sleep deprivation or dehydration. This is why it is important to pay close attention to symptoms that persist or feel weirdly unusual, as they may signal an underlying liver disease. Here are some of the signs the doctor shared: {{/usCountry}}

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• Persistent fatigue

• Yellowing of eyes/skin

• Unexplained itching

• Swelling in legs or abdomen

• Dark urine or pale stools

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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