London doctor shares mango gut shot recipe loaded with fibre and polyphenols

Gut shots are small, concentrated, functional drinks that provide us with many necessary nutrients and are beneficial for gut and overall health. While there are many available in the market, nothing beats creating one at home, where we can rest easy about the quality of the ingredients used.

Dr Rupy Aujla's mango gut shot can be prepared in minutes. (@doctors_kitchen/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, shared his own recipe for a gut shot that is perfect for the scorching Indian summer. It has just four main ingredients and no added sugar, with mango being the star of the show.

“I’ve been making this gut shot on repeat,” he noted in the caption. “It’s a delicious way to top up your fibre and anti-inflammatory polyphenols in just a few sips.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to list the health benefits of all the ingredients used in the recipe. They are as follows: Mango, the star fruit of the season, brings a really lovely sweetness, plus a polyphenol called mangiferin, shared Dr Aujla.

Flaxseed is a great source of fibre and contains lignans like SDG (secoisolariciresinol diglucoside), which are compounds known for their anti-inflammatory effects, noted the physician.

Ginger is a source of gingerols, shared Dr Aujla, that can help lower inflammation and ease pain.

Lime adds freshness to the gut shot, along with providing vitamin C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to list the health benefits of all the ingredients used in the recipe. They are as follows: Mango, the star fruit of the season, brings a really lovely sweetness, plus a polyphenol called mangiferin, shared Dr Aujla.

Flaxseed is a great source of fibre and contains lignans like SDG (secoisolariciresinol diglucoside), which are compounds known for their anti-inflammatory effects, noted the physician.

Ginger is a source of gingerols, shared Dr Aujla, that can help lower inflammation and ease pain.

Lime adds freshness to the gut shot, along with providing vitamin C. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mango gut shot takes just a few minutes to prepare, and the recipe provided below can make four servings. The detailed preparation steps are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mango gut shot takes just a few minutes to prepare, and the recipe provided below can make four servings. The detailed preparation steps are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for mango gut shot

200g frozen mango

10g ginger

3 tbsp milled flaxseed

1 lime

200ml water

Method of preparation

Wash, peel and cut the mango into small cubes and put in the freezer to create frozen mangoes. Store-bought works just the same. Peel fresh ginger and chop it into rough pieces. Gather frozen mangoes, milled flaxseed, and ginger slices and put in a blender. Squeeze the entire lime onto it. Then add the water. Blend the mixture until smooth. Take four small shot containers and divide the blended mixture into them. The mango gut shot is ready to enjoy!

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“The beautiful shot feels like sunshine in a glass,” expressed Dr Aujla. “It is sweet, slightly tangy, great for your gut and immunity. And this is what I reach for when I’m under the weather or a bit achy.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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