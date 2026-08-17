Looking for a healthy on-the-go snack? 7 things to consider before you make your choice

We have all been there. You leave home in a hurry, spend an hour in traffic, rush between meetings or catch a flight, and suddenly hunger arrives. The easiest answer is usually a packet of something from the nearest shelf. But what makes an on-the-go snack a good one? Shoury Gupta, founder and CEO of Patang, shared things to check before you pick that one snack for munching.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Healthy 7 Fasting Snacks Under 200 Calories Prepared With Vrat-Friendly Ingredients For Monsoon Fasting Days

What makes a snack healthy?

According to Shoury, it is not simply about finding something labelled "healthy". A good snack needs to work in real life: it should taste good, be easy to carry, satisfy hunger and ideally leave you feeling better for having eaten it.

Things to consider while picking a snack

Look at the ingredients

“Start with the ingredient list rather than the claims on the front,” said Shoury. Familiar ingredients such as grains, nuts, pulses, seeds and spices are a good place to start. The shorter and more recognisable the list, the easier it is to understand what you are actually eating.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Start with the ingredient list rather than the claims on the front.

Look for some nutritional substance

{{^usCountry}} A snack should do more than simply quieten hunger for 20 minutes. Protein, fibre, and whole grains can make a snack more satisfying and help it carry you through to your next proper meal. Pay attention to the oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A snack should do more than simply quieten hunger for 20 minutes. Protein, fibre, and whole grains can make a snack more satisfying and help it carry you through to your next proper meal. Pay attention to the oil {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shoury highlighted that the fat used in a packaged snack matters, particularly if it is something you eat regularly. Take a moment to check which oil has been used instead of assuming that every snack on the shelf is made the same way.

Keep sugar and salt in perspective

Neither needs to be eliminated from your diet, but snacks can sometimes deliver more than you expect. A quick glance at the nutrition information can help you understand what you are getting in a single serving.

Think about portability

An on-the-go snack has a practical job to do. It should survive a commute, fit into a bag and be reasonably easy to eat without creating a mess. Convenience is part of the equation.

Choose something that actually satisfies you

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The point of a snack is not to be as small, light or restrictive as possible. If it leaves you hungry again almost immediately, it has not really done its job. A combination of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and healthy fats can make a meaningful difference.

The point of a snack is not to be as small, light or restrictive as possible.

Make sure it tastes good

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the part that often gets forgotten in conversations about better snacking. Food is meant to be enjoyed. India has never been short of snacks that understood this. From roasted chana and makhana to regional mixtures, spiced nuts and countless grain- and pulse-based preparations, our food traditions have always found ways to make simple ingredients deeply flavourful.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.