Due to irregular eating habits and lifestyle, hair loss has become a common phenomenon where losing a few hair strands regularly is common but excessive hair loss can be a cause of concern. Many of us now experiencing hair loss could be due to a variety of factors like poor eating habits, lifestyle changes or genetic issues in some cases hence, minimal invasive or non-surgical treatments are in demand as some of them are one-day procedures and are at lower risk.

Looking for next-generation hair therapies that don’t require surgery? Here are 4 non-surgical hair loss treatments (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shireen Furtado, Senior Consultant, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital, “Hair loss can be treated in multiple non-surgical methods like, over-the-counter medications, which are clinically proven and approved by the FDA, hair-stimulating tablets and serums are also effective.”

She added, “Mesotherapy is another non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that helps to stop hair loss. During this treatment nutritious serum is injected into the skin layers around the hair follicle; this layer is between the skin's tissue and the layer of fats. This treatment is suitable for all irrespective of gender and it is equally beneficial. A cocktail of various compounds, including plant extracts, nutrients, enzymes, vitamins, amino acids and other bioactive components, are delivered throughout the treatment into the layers of skin. Safer still would be an injection of platelet-rich plasma - the patient's own serum is puritans injected into the scalp- this is a low-risk, yet result-oriented procedure.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of SkinQure Clinic in New Delhi's Saket, echoed that many of us are now experiencing hair loss at an early age due to a variety of factors including unhealthy lifestyle choices, poor diet and medical issues but thanks to advances in medicine, hair loss can now be controlled with the help of therapies. He said, “Mesotherapy, PRP, GFC and STEM Cell therapy are some of the non-invasive hair growth treatments that are popular and are often used in conjunction with other medications and treatments. Treatments for non-surgical hair loss are a painless technique to regrow hair. It doesn't leave any scars behind and helps to restore hair or give the appearance of a fuller hair volume and hair density.”

According to him, hair loss can be managed with a variety of these advanced, Next-Generation Hair Therapies that don’t require surgery -

PRP Injection Therapy for Treating Hair Loss

PRP, sometimes referred to as platelet-rich plasma, is a completely safe, non-invasive medical procedure that can be used to treat hair thinning or loss. The active growth factors from the patient's blood are employed in a three-step medical procedure (extraction, centrifugation, and processing) to promote the growth of new hair.

PRP injections increase blood flow to the hair follicle when administered to the scalp, which promotes and sustains natural hair growth. This method is often used in conjunction with other hair loss medications and therapies to be effective.

Patients with Male or Female Pattern Baldness, Alopecia Areata, or those looking to encourage hair growth following hair transplantation can all benefit from it. Additionally, since the patient's own blood is used for the treatment, the likelihood of allergic reactions or other complications is quite low.

2. GFC: A Novel Method for Hair Growth and Repair

Growth Factor Concentrate Therapy, often known as GFC Therapy, is a state-of-the-art hair restoration procedure that uses the body's natural healing processes to produce superior, all-natural outcomes. Specifically from the patient's blood platelets, a concentrated preparation of growth factors is first extracted. Using a specialised technique, these growth factors are precisely extracted, guaranteeing a high concentration. Only growth factors, not platelets or other cells, are present in plasma. These growth factors are then skillfully administered into the scalp, targeting the hair roots.

This safe, non-invasive therapy encourages the natural regeneration of tissues and hair follicles that have been damaged. For numerous conditions, GFC Therapy is a very safe and effective treatment option. You can anticipate a significant decrease in hair loss associated with androgenetic alopecia as well as an improvement in hair thickness and volume. There have been no serious side effects reported, and significant benefits could be seen in as few as three to four sessions.

3. Mesotherapy: Cocktail Therapy for Hair Loss

A non-surgical approach to stop hair loss and promote hair growth is mesotherapy. In this technique, a liquid containing nutrients is injected into the scalp's mesoderm, a layer that resides between the skin's tissue and the layer of fats. In order to encourage hair growth and stop hair loss by supplying the necessary nourishment, a cocktail of nutritional boosters, including biotins, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc., are injected into the mesoderm during this procedure. Additionally, it enhances blood flow across the entire scalp and aids in reestablishing the balance of hormones in the scalp's mesoderm. For those with androgenetic alopecia, this therapy is helpful. Mesotherapy is a safe, efficient, and almost painful treatment.

4. Stem Cell Therapy: Advanced Hair Growth Treatment

Stem cells are the fundamental units of the human body that have the unusual capacity to develop into several types of specialised cells. They can therefore quickly mend and recuperate from damage. In this process, Stem cells are extracted from a patient's body, usually from fatty tissue. The stem cells are then triggered after being extracted in order to promote differentiation into specific cell types that can replace damaged hair. After being processed, the stem cells are injected back into the scalp's affected region. When these stem cells become active, they can create new hair follicles and support the restoration of normal hair growth in the damaged areas. It is beneficial for people suffering from moderate to heavy hair loss. Patients with alopecia areata, hair loss brought on by hormonal changes, and male- or female-pattern baldness may also benefit from stem cell therapy for hair loss.

He concluded, "These non-invasive, nearly painless treatments each have their own advantages depending on the condition of your hair, and only a certified dermatologist can advise you on which will be most effective for your condition.Therefore, if you are having problems with hair loss, let a dermatologist assess your situation and suggest appropriate advice and therapy that aligns with your hair loss condition."