Lose belly fat naturally with these effective tips

Deeper belly fat poses a greater health hazard than any other kind of fat that lurks beneath the skin. Not just obese, deep belly fat or visceral fat can be accumulated in the bodies of even those who look relatively thin otherwise.

Men tend to struggle with belly fat more than women but as the latter hit menopause, they are at a greater risk of expanding their waistline considering the body fat redistributes during this time.

Visceral fat can put you at risk of several diseases like cardiac diseases, diabetes, blood pressure, breathing problems etc as it surrounds your internal organs. The only way to deal with this kind of fat is leading a healthy lifestyle including balanced diet and physical exercise.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar who regularly shares tips to manage diseases and several home remedies took to social media to share tips to lose belly fat naturally.

According to her, belly fat is one of the signs of hormonal imbalance, poor metabolism, genetics and poor lifestyle choices and following a set of yoga and pranayama exercise, changing dietary habits and fixing sleep routine could help you burn this most stubborn kind of fat.

If you were not paying attention to the perils of belly fat so far, now is the time to do that and follow these easy tips by Dr Bhavsar to cut that visceral fat from your abdomen to lead a healthy life.

1. 12 Suryanamaskars daily

Various stages of Suryanamaskar. (Shutterstock)

You have seen many celebs including Kareena Kapoor nailing them, it is your turn to master them now. Do them daily to see the difference.

"Suryanamskars are best for hormonal balance, metabolism and absorption of nutrients by the gut. It also helps improve mental health, sleep and keeps your agni burning throughout (optimum digestion) which helps reduce stubborn belly fat easily," says the Ayurveda expert.

2. 1000 Kapalbhati pranayam

From fixing your digestive issues and gastric problems, Kapalbhati also helps with insomnia and improves your overall mood.

Deep breathing exercises like Brahmari pranayam, Bhastrika pranayam, Anulom vilom pranayam, Kapalbhati pranayam strengthen your lungs. (Pixabay)

"Improves blood circulation & digestion, facilitates quick detox, best for burning belly fat as abdomen is mainly involved during the practice of kapalbhati (continues exhalation). It also helps regularize periods, improves the flow, help manage PMS (so best for those suffering from PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid)," says Dr Bhavsar.

3. Circadian intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is gaining popularity with each passing day and involves eating for 8 hours from morning till sunset. It is particularly beneficial in losing belly fat.

"It means you fast and eat for certain hours depending on what works for your body. Circadian fasting means you stop eating post sunset. So CIF is eating for 8 hours starting from morning and having your last meal either before sunset or within 1 hour of sunset. Best before 8 pm (Never post that)," says the expert.

4. Drinking warm water

Sipping warm water can help you lose belly fat (Pixabay)

Warm water helps by improving your metabolism and burning fat not just from the belly but from everywhere. It also helps with bloating, gas, poor appetite and feeling heavy all the time.

5. Sound Sleep (7-8 hours)

The better you sleep, the quicker you lose weight. Sound sleep for good 7-8 hours helps with liver detox, hormonal balance, weight loss, improving mental health by reducing cortisol (stress hormone) and providing your body and mind enough time to rest and digest by activating para sympathetic system.

