Lotus roots: Know the many benefits of kamal kakdi from a nutritionist

Lotus roots, also known as kamal kakdi, provides a unique flavour to soups and curries and is slightly crunchy and sweet in taste. If you are not adding this tasty vegetable to your meals so far, you have every reason to include it in your diet. (Also read: Beetroot juice can do wonders for your heart, liver, skin; know benefits from nutritionist)

Packed with an array of macro and micro nutrients that can promote your heart and digestive health, lotus roots are also rich in fibre and low in cholesterol. It is also an excellent brain food and helps stabilise your moods and lessen anxiety. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about the many benefits of Lotus roots in her recent Instagram post.

Lotus roots (Pixabay)

Helps in digestion

The woody, fleshy lotus root is packed with dietary fibre, which is known to bulk up stool and expedite bowel movements. Lotus root can reduce symptoms of constipation, while optimising nutrient absorption through the secretion of digestive and gastric juices and stimulating peristaltic motion in the smooth intestinal muscles to facilitate easy and regular bowel movements.

Reduces risk of anemia

Lotus root has a significant content of iron and copper, and they play a major role in the production of red blood cells, decrease the risk of developing symptoms of anemia and increase blood flow. Hence, this root helps in stimulating blood circulation and increases organ oxygenation.

Lotus roots can be added to stir fries and curries (Pixabay)

Regulated blood pressure

The significant levels of potassium found in lotus root ensures a proper balance between the fluids in the body and also counteracts the effects of sodium in our bloodstream. Potassium is a vasodilator, meaning that it relaxes blood vessels and by lessening the contraction and rigidity, it increases blood flow and reduces the strain on the cardiovascular system.

Provides mental clarity

One of the elements of the vitamin B complex is pyridoxine. It directly interacts with neural receptors in the brain that influence mood and mental states. It also controls irritability, headaches, and stress levels.

