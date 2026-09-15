Lymphoma can look like common infection: Oncologist Dr Renu Mishra shares 7 warning signs not to be ignored

In India, where infections such as dengue, tuberculosis and seasonal viral illnesses are common, symptoms such as a swollen lymph node after a throat infection, a few days of fever or persistent tiredness are often treated as routine and rarely raise alarm.

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Sometimes, however, what appears to be an infection does not follow the usual course. According to medical oncologist Dr Renu Mishra, that is when lymphoma needs to be considered.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15), Dr Mishra shared, “Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system and can affect people at different ages. There is no routine screening test for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, making awareness of persistent or unusual symptoms particularly important.”

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{{^usCountry}} Below are seven warning signs that the doctor shared that should not be ignored. 1. A lymph node that stays enlarged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Below are seven warning signs that the doctor shared that should not be ignored. 1. A lymph node that stays enlarged {{/usCountry}}

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Infections commonly cause lymph nodes to swell, but these nodes generally settle as the infection resolves. As per Dr Mishra, a painless lump in the neck, armpit, groin or above the collarbone that continues to grow or does not go away deserves medical assessment.

2. Fever without a clear explanation

Repeated fever is easy to attribute to another infection. However, the oncologist pointed out that lymphoma can also cause a fever that comes and goes over several days or weeks, particularly when no infection can explain it. “Persistent fever should therefore not be treated repeatedly without looking for its underlying cause,” she added.

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Fever that comes and goes without explanation deserves further examination.

3. Drenching night sweats

There is a difference between sweating because of India's hot weather and repeatedly waking up with clothes or bedding soaked. “Drenching night sweats, particularly when they occur with fever or weight loss, are an important symptom doctors consider when evaluating lymphoma,” noted Dr Mishra.

4. Unexplained weight loss

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In the words of Dr Mishra, “Losing weight without changes in one’s diet or exercise habits should not be disregarded as merely being due to stress; a weight loss of 10 percent or more over the course of six months without effort is an important sign of lymphoma-related symptoms and can influence disease assessment.”

5. Fatigue that does not improve

Dr Mishra shared that tiredness after an infection is common and should gradually improve. However, she highlighted, “Fatigue that continues for weeks, particularly when accompanied by swollen lymph nodes, fever or weight loss, needs evaluation rather than repeated self-medication.”

6. Persistent cough or breathlessness

“Lymphoma does not always produce a visible lump,” cautioned the oncologist. “Enlarged lymph nodes inside the chest can cause coughing, breathing difficulty or chest pressure. These symptoms may initially resemble a respiratory infection.”

7. Abdominal swelling or early fullness

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Dr Mishra pointed out that lymphoma affecting lymph nodes or organs in the abdomen may cause swelling, discomfort, loss of appetite or a feeling of fullness after eating only a small amount. “Persistent symptoms warrant assessment rather than prolonged treatment for acidity or indigestion,” she added.

Persistence matters more than one symptom

The oncologist did note that these warning signs do not mean that a person has lymphoma.

“Infections remain a far more common cause of enlarged lymph nodes. The concern increases when symptoms persist, progressively worsen or appear together,” she stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Renu Mishra, MBBS, MD, DM, is the principal consultant in the department of medical oncology at Paras Health, Udaipur.