Magic of mulethi: This desi herb can replace sugar in your tea; know benefits

Do you feel guilty to add sugar every time you make a cup of tea for yourself, especially in mornings when you need extra dose of caffeine to feel energised? The good thing is you don't need to depend on sugar to sweeten your tea anymore, as there is a healthy alternative that also comes with loads of benefits - from building immunity, soothing sore throat to keeping dental problems away. Using mulethi or licorice in your daily cuppa can not only sweeten it slightly but also add great flavour, not to mention the innumerable benefits. (Also read: From cough to period cramps, here are 5 health issues mulethi tea can tackle for you)

Licorice is scientifically known as Glycyrrhiza glabra and it is one of the most popular medicinal plants that has been used in Ayurveda since time immemorial for relief from cough, sore throat, building strength and even improving ferility. According to Ayurveda, mulethi is cold, heavy to digest, and sweet. However, it is advisable only in small quantities as eating too much of it can cause side-effects.

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post talks about various benefits of mulethi or licorice.

"There are plenty of recorded benefits of mulethi such as potent antioxidants, helps in gut issues, ulcers, respiratory conditions, bacteria and cavities. But most are either one off studies or are animal studies. Like most herbs, they are underexplored and need more studies to prove benefits conclusively. Glycyrrhizin, the processed derivative of Licorice which is a potent sweetener is used widely to sweeten drinks etc, is a lot more researched and is harmful in higher quantities. Please note that these studies are done on the derivative and not on mulethi directly, so might not be accurate. But if there is a limit, it's safer to follow. Toxic concentrations are upwards of 50g," says Bhuvan Rastogi.

HOW MUCH TO CONSUME

"So as per guidelines, it's totally safe to consume 1-5 grams of mulethi per day. I would suggest sticking to less than a gram to be totally safe," adds Rastogi.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF MULETHI

Rastogi advises one to avoid processed form of Licorice in any packaged product as it can be in higher concentrations and also interferes with cardiac medications.

