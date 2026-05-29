Maharashtra CM wife Amruta Fadnavis swaps car with cycle for 5-7 km commute to ‘save fuel, embrace healthier lifestyle’

In a move that has captured attention on social media, Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced on May 28 that she has transitioned to cycling for all her commutes within a 5–7 km radius. Also read | Amruta Fadnavis starts her day with turmeric and pepper water: Find out benefits of her powerful morning drink

Amruta Fadnavis promotes cycling for short distances, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's call for fuel conservation. (Instagram/ Amruta Fadnavis)

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She shared a video of herself cycling through the streets of Mumbai on Instagram, stating that her decision was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to the nation regarding fuel conservation and austerity.

'Small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel'

She said, "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call for fuel conservation, I have started using a bicycle for all work within a 5-7 km radius from my home. It is a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel, while also embracing a healthier lifestyle."

She further added that 'meaningful change often begins with simple, small choices', encouraging others to consider eco-friendly alternatives for short-distance travel.

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister had recently ramped up calls for fuel-saving measures amid fluctuating global energy prices. Amruta’s public endorsement of this mission is an attempt to lead by example, particularly for urban commuters in congested cities like Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister had recently ramped up calls for fuel-saving measures amid fluctuating global energy prices. Amruta’s public endorsement of this mission is an attempt to lead by example, particularly for urban commuters in congested cities like Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This isn't the first time she has aligned her personal choices with the Prime Minister's directives. Earlier in May, she made headlines after sharing that she had decided to skip Cannes Film Festival 2026 in France — where she was invited to represent Maharashtra’s handloom heritage — citing the Prime Minister’s call for austerity and the avoidance of unnecessary international travel. Also read | PM Modi's appeal amid rising fuel costs, Middle East crisis makes Indians swap Europe for these travel destinations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn't the first time she has aligned her personal choices with the Prime Minister's directives. Earlier in May, she made headlines after sharing that she had decided to skip Cannes Film Festival 2026 in France — where she was invited to represent Maharashtra’s handloom heritage — citing the Prime Minister’s call for austerity and the avoidance of unnecessary international travel. Also read | PM Modi's appeal amid rising fuel costs, Middle East crisis makes Indians swap Europe for these travel destinations {{/usCountry}}

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The rise of urban cycling culture

Amruta joins a growing movement across the country. Every major Indian city now hosts active cycling communities. From Mumbai and Pune to Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, weekly group rides have become a staple of urban life. These excursions range from casual 30 km morning spins to competitive 'hammerfests' exceeding 100km.

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For those inspired by Amruta to take up the sport, experts suggest that finding a local group is the fastest way to improve. However, group riding comes with its own set of unwritten rules to ensure safety.

Pro tips for new commuters and club riders

According to cycling resource Cobbledclimbs.com, beginners should keep the following etiquette in mind to stay safe in city traffic or group settings:

⦿ Ride at the back initially: This allows you to watch and learn the flow of the ride without the pressure of leading.

⦿ Communicate: Always signal clearly before stopping or turning to alert those behind you.

⦿ Maintain space: Never 'overlap wheels' with the rider in front; a sudden move could lead to a collision.

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⦿ Self-sufficiency: Always bring your own nutrition and water, even for shorter 7 km bouts.

⦿ Check your ego: Be honest about your fitness level. It is far safer to drop off the back of a group than to cause an accident by pushing beyond your limits to keep up.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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