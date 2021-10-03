Cycling clubs come together to spread message of road safety

As many as 70 cycling clubs from across the country have collaborated with the aim to make Indian roads safe for bikers.

The clubs, under the umbrella of Associated Cycling Clubs, have set up a counter at the 12th edition of the Cycle, Fitness and Outdoor Sports Expo (CFOSE) being held at Government College for Girls (GCG).The members have put their bikes on display and are making visitors aware of precautions that need to be taken while cycling on highways or for long distances.

Jaspreet Ghataura, who holds the record for completing the Super Randonneur Series (1,500 km) in five days, said they have tried to being together all major cycling clubs from across the country under one umbrella. “Roads and highways are not safe for cyclists and emphasis should be laid on creating dedicated lanes to facilitate them. Cyclists being hit by speeding vehicles are a common and many have lost their lives. Any development model of clean energy will be successful only if we will begin respecting the cyclists and encouraging them,” said Ghataura.

Rajesh Ouri from Karnal, who helps cyclists and provides them shelter and other facilities, said, “Along with pedestrians, the safety of cyclists on roads and highways should be prioritised. Till this is not ensured, the culture of cycling will not catch up in the country,” said Ohri.

Both Ohri and Jaspreet also expressed concern over increasing cases of cyclists falling prey to snatchers. They said that long distance bikes are very expensive and cyclists are often waylaid at secluded places and robbed of their mobiles, cycles and cash. They added that the police should develop a system to stop such incidents.

Vintage cycles on display

Vintage cycles were also on display at the counter allocated to the Associated Cycling Clubs.

A double seater - a tandem cycle with and double paddle- which has been made by Kotkapura based siblings Sumil and Rohit Baweja from scrap was also catching the eyeballs of visitors. The brothers rode it from Kotkapura and displayed it as the expo.

The duo said that dedicated lanes are the only solution to make cycling viable.