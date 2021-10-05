Make note of these 5 superfoods to deal with infertility

Superfoods are defined as foods rich in compounds such as antioxidants, fibre, or fatty acids, such as salmon, broccoli, or blueberries, which are believed to be beneficial for human health. Antioxidants are believed to have protective properties against cancer. They also contain healthy fats and are said to prevent heart disease. And they can also boost fertility!

Fibre is believed to prevent diabetes and digestive problems; phytochemicals are chemicals in plants that produce dark colours and smells and have many health benefits.

Green leafy veggies are a healthy addition to your diet if you want to concieve! Image courtesy: Shutterstock

During the coronavirus pandemic, it is advisable to switch to a plant-based diet as it is an effective way to extend life, protect the environment and reduce the risk of disease. Diet, therefore, plays an important role in maintaining your overall health and nutrition, especially as we are fighting this virus.

A herb diet includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, seeds, herbs, minimally processed spices, and contains no animal products, including red meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy.

However, from a scientific point of view, there is no official definition of superfoods. It just means that it is a food that provides high levels of required nutrients and is related to promoting health and personal well-being or preventing diseases and diseases. The idea of classifying a serving of food as a superfood appears to be more in line with a desire to promote a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains.

TOP 5 FERTILITY SUPERFOODS FOR WOMEN AND MEN

According to fertility experts, eating a balanced diet can have a significant impact on fertility. A well-balanced, vitamin- and nutrient-rich diet can help increase the quality of oocytes and eggs, as well as sperm integrity. Increased stress levels or lifestyle changes can harm eggs, therefore nutrients like omega-3 and antioxidants like vitamin C and co-enzyme Q can assist. Folic acid is an essential vitamin that, when present in sufficient amounts in the bloodstream, helps to avoid embryonic abnormalities.

GREEN LEAFY VEGETABLES

They are high in folic acid and vitamin C, the two nutrients that help in the ovulation process. It lowers the risk of miscarriage and chromosomal disorders during pregnancy. For the best benefits, incorporate vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale, and fenugreek into your diet. Green veggies, by the way, have been shown to help in the production of high-quality sperm.

Also Read: Planning to conceive? Don’t miss out on consuming jackfruit for its fertility benefits

NUTS AND DRY FRUITS

Nuts and dried fruits are important sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Walnuts contain a lot of selenium, which can reduce chromosomal damage in eggs. This will help increase fertility because the presence of selenium will reduce damage. This antioxidant prevents free radicals from entering and improves egg production in the human body. Make sure to eat a handful of nuts and dried fruits and to improve your fertility.

QUINOA

It is critical that the expectant mother consumes whole grains for at least half of her daily grain consumption. Substituting plant-based proteins, such as quinoa, for animal-based proteins improves conception chances. This also helps to regulate the menstrual cycle while also stabilizing blood sugar levels. Quinoa consists of high fibre content too.

PUMPKIN SEEDS

Pumpkin seeds help to produce mature cells. They are also a rich source of zinc and help increase testosterone and semen levels. Moreover, pumpkin seeds can also stimulate sufficient blood flow to all reproductive organs that support and control a strong reproductive system. Pumpkin seeds are full of energy and rich in nutrients, and they are worth eating for everyone.

Also Read: Infertility isn’t always about age. These factors can be responsible too

BANANAS

Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which aids in zygote formation by modulating hormones involved in the ovulation process. It also has a high amount of potassium and vitamin C. Potassium and vitamin B6 deficiency result in poor egg and sperm quality, it is advisable for trying-to-conceive parents to include bananas in their breakfast.

(This article is written by Dr Richa Jagtap is the clinical director and consultant of reproductive medicine, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)