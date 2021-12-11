Malaika Arora is flying into the weekend with couples' yoga session, see new Instagram pic

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is flying into the weekend with an inspirational couples' yoga routine. The 46-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 11, to share a photo of herself from an exercise session with her yoga partner, Sarvesh Shashi. Her post will motivate you to roll out the yoga mat with your better half for an intense and fun routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, posted the photo with the caption, "Flying into the weekend." Dressed in a black sports bra with matching tights and hair tied in a sleek bun, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl nailed the yoga pose. The duo did the Flying Partner Yoga asana in the photo.

Malaika's yoga partner, Sarvesh Shashi, laid down on the mat with both legs raised in the air to do the pose. The star then balanced her body on Sarvesh's feet and stretched it fully in the air, with one hand extended parallel to the floor and the other holding her partner. Keep scrolling to take a look at the duo's photo doing the yoga pose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora is unstoppable as she does 3 yoga asanas for toned legs, read more

Couples' Yoga Benefits:

Couples' or partner yoga is a great exercise for two people to enhance their posture, build trust and improve communication. Working with a partner maintains proper body alignment, increases relationship satisfaction, and improves intimacy. Practising these exercises can also reduce anxiety and stress.

This is not the first time Malaika has shared a glimpse of her fitness routine. The star, who is often seen outside the yoga studio, had recently posted another clip in which she shared her three favourite yoga asanas to tone the legs. The asanas in the post are Utkatasana or the Chair Pose, Malasana or the Garland Pose, and Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently a judge on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2. Choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are also judges on the TV show.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON