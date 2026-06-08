Malaika Arora is ‘killing it’ in her 50s at the gym in new workout videos: Check out her training session

At 52, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The star not only experiments with fashion and serves incredible sartorial moments, but she also stays in her fittest by hitting the gym regularly. Her social media timeline is full of workout videos inspiring her followers to get fit and healthy.

Malaika Arora trains at the gym.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Malaika Arora shares her secret to having toned underarms, back and prominent collarbones in 50s: Here's what to do

On June 7, Malaika shared a couple of videos of her working out at the gym. In the caption, she tagged her trainer, Robin Behl, and wrote, “My week that was…train, train some more, and then some more #WorkoutWithMalaika #FitnessJourney #StrongIsBeautiful #HealthyLifestyle #MoveWithPurpose.”

Malaika Arora's workout session

The post features four videos of Malaika doing different exercises that engage various parts of her body. In the first move, she is seen kneeling on the ground and holding a resistance band. To do the workout, Malaika moved her upper body forward and back without bending her arms. The movement engages the core while also stretching the hamstrings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The next exercise she did was the plank-to-mountain pose, for which she placed two sliding discs under her toes and, to keep her upper body stable, held two wooden blocks attached to the floor. During the workout, Malaika can be seen sliding her body forward to get into the mountain pose, then backwards to get into the plank position. She performed the movement without bending her arms or her back, keeping her core engaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next exercise she did was the plank-to-mountain pose, for which she placed two sliding discs under her toes and, to keep her upper body stable, held two wooden blocks attached to the floor. During the workout, Malaika can be seen sliding her body forward to get into the mountain pose, then backwards to get into the plank position. She performed the movement without bending her arms or her back, keeping her core engaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Next, she did straight-arm standing pull-downs. For this workout, she stood in front of the pull-down machine with her feet shoulder-width apart, and then pulled the weights down while getting into a half squat with straight back and arms. Lastly, Malaika did another core routine, twisting her body to the side while holding only a wooden ring attachment and balancing her body perpendicular to the floor.

How did the internet react?

Instagram users were impressed by Malaika's strength and dedication towards her health. A fan wrote, “Killing it, just amazing, ma'am.” Someone else wrote, “You’re a True WARRIOR in the World of Fitness.” Another user wrote, “Whoa! You are incredible. An inspiration.”

About Malaika Arora

On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON