Malaika Arora's trainer lists 5 asanas to boost immunity in monsoon | Watch

Monsoon is the time of the year when people fall sick a lot. With the fluctuation in the temperature, and the fruits and vegetables bringing in viruses, the body gets prone to allergies and infections of all kinds. This is when we need to Improve the immunity of the body in order to keep ourselves safe from falling sick. Fever, stomach issues and other gut issues are the most common infections that people face during rain and monsoon. Hence, in order to combat such infections, we need to ensure that our bodies ae strong and our immunity is rock solid so that we can fight the infections and the viruses, that come our way.

Yoga is a natural remedy for fighting against such infections. Yoga, as recommended by several experts, help in strengthening the muscles and the bones and helps in boosting the immunity of the body. It also helps in relaxing the body and the mind and inducing proper sleep. It is also important in maintaining strength and flexibility of the body. Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, is known for sharing important insights related to fitness and health on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Sarvesh, a day back, addressed the issue of infections during monsoons and noted down five yoga asanas that can help in boosting the immunity in the rainy season and help in fighting the infections. "Don't let the rains impact your immunity. Here are 5 asanas that you should practise especially during the rainy season. Never compromise on your immunity,” read an excerpt of Sarvesh’s caption. Take a look at the yoga asanas listed by Sarvesh in the video:

Kapalbhati Kriya

Shashankasana

Paschimottanasana

Dhanurasana

Sarvangasana

Kapalbhati Kriya is known for strengthening the liver and the kidneys, while, performing Shashankasana helps in alleviating disorders of both male and female reproductive organs. Paschimottanasana helps in stimulating the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus and boosting digestion of the body. Dhanurasana, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the ankles, thighs, chest, neck and shoulders, while Sarvangasana helps in improving thyroid and parathyroid health, and boosting brain functions.

