Malaika Arora’s yoga routine summed up: ‘Move, breathe, connect’

Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast. The actor lives and breathes in yoga. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her own living room or her gym, working out with a yoga routine. Malaika is spotted by paparazzi on a regular basis, ether going or coming out of her yoga studio. The actor also advocates for the health benefits of yoga and urges people to take it up seriously. On multiple occasions, Malaika was spotted speaking of the rough patch in life that she was going through, when she turned to yoga and since then, her life has only got better and healthier.

ALSO READ: 5 yoga asanas for acidity: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Malaika believes in taking up her yoga routine on a daily basis in the morning. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile and speaks of the manifold benefits of performing yoga asanas. On Monday, Malaika’s yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi’s studio shared a short video of Malaika demonstrating her yoga routine in three ways – moving, breathing and connecting. In the video, Malaika can be seen starting her day with a routine of straight-arm plank. Dressed in a white kurta and a pair of white pajamas, Malaika can be seen engrossed in the yoga routine. Then she can be seen using breathing techniques and sitting in the midst of the greenery. Finally, Malaika can be seen having a moment with herself and connecting with the inner self wit before starting the day on a fresh note. Take a look at her routine here:

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the balance and the posture of the body. It helps in strengthening muscles, bones, improving cardiovascular health and alleviating chronic illnesses. Breathing techniques used in yoga helps in improving the lung capacity and relaxing the mind. Performing yoga on a daily basis also helps in boosting sleep.