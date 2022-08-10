Malaika Arora’s trainer speaks of the benefits of performing Simhasana

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening and stretching the muscles. It also helps in burning mega calories of the body and controlling the weight. Yoga incorporates the importance of a healthy lifestyle. It also helps in alleviating the symptoms of chronic diseases and boosting digestion and cardiovascular health. Multiple yoga asanas are directed towards particular muscles of the body. Yoga, in general, helps in relaxing the mind and inducing better sleep. It is recommended by experts to perform yoga on a regular basis in order to incorporate healthy habits and a healthy lifestyle. Malaika Arora’s fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi is known for sharing health and fitness-related insights on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it sharing snippets from her yoga diaries or speaking about the many benefits of yoga asanas, Sarvesh’s Instagram profile is replete with such helpful information.

Sarvesh, on Wednesday, shared midweek fitness inspo with us in the form of a short video where he addressed the many benefits of performing Simhasana. Simhasana or the Lion’s Pose is a traditional pose where the performer needs to sit with their legs folded and, on their buttocks, and their hands rested on their knees and the fingers stretched out. They also need to make the facial expression that of a lion with their mouth open and tongue stretched out. “Simhasana aka the lion's pose helps you reduce stress, and anger it also stimulates your immune system,” read an excerpt of Sarvesh’s post. Take a look at his post here:

Sarvesh further added that Simhasana helps in relieving tension in the face and the chest. It also helps in improving circulation of blood to the face and helps in keeping the eyes healthy by stimulating the nerves. Simhasana helps in stimulating platysma and preventing sore throat, asthma and other respiratory problems as well.